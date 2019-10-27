VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Dong Van rocky highland basks in autumnal splendor

By Kieu Duong    October 27, 2019 | 10:29 am GMT+7

Dong Van plateau in the northern province of Ha Giang is graced with buckwheat flowers blooming in profusion under blue skies.

Ha Giangs rocky highlands bask in autumnal splendor

In the middle of October, Dong Van is smothered by white and pastel pink buckwheat flowers that sway gently in the cool autumn breeze. The amazing view draws hordes of visitors.
Buckwheat flowers are best seen from mid October to late November. In this time period, it constantly changes colors, going from white as a young flower, to pastel pink and then to dark burgundy by the end of its season.Villagers collect and cook white young buckwheat for daily meals; its seeds are used for making the Dong Van plateau’s specialties like pies and liquor.

Buckwheat flowers are best seen from mid October to late November. In this time period, it constantly changes colors, going from white as a young flower, to pastel pink and then to dark burgundy by the end of its season.

Villagers collect and cook white young buckwheat for daily meals; its seeds are used for making the Dong Van plateau’s specialties like pies and liquor.
Tourists usually take a break to capture this gorgeous view of buckwheat flowers growing all the way from Dong Van District to Lung Cu Commune. You can also go into buckwheat flower farms nearby for a fee of VND10,000 ($0.43) per person.

Tourists usually take a break to capture this gorgeous view of buckwheat flowers growing all the way from Dong Van District to Lung Cu Commune. You can also go into buckwheat flower farms nearby for a fee of VND10,000 ($0.43) per person.
At this time of the year, the days start out quite cold and cloudy, but gets warmer by noon and clear, blue skies add to the beauty of the landscape.

At this time of the year, the days start out quite cold and cloudy, but gets warmer by noon and clear, blue skies add to the beauty of the landscape.
A view of Tu San Valley and Nho Que River, seen from the 1,200 m high Ma Pi Leng Pass.The Ma Pi Leng Pass is well known to backpackers and ranks among northern Vietnams top four mountain passes for their roughness, height and beauty, together with Pha Din (Son La and Dien Bien provinces), O Quy Ho (Lao Cai and Lai Chau provinces) and Khau Pha (Yen Bai Province) passes.

A view of Tu San Valley and Nho Que River, seen from the 1,200 m high Ma Pi Leng Pass.

The Ma Pi Leng Pass is well known to backpackers and ranks among northern Vietnam's top four mountain passes for their roughness, height and beauty, together with Pha Din (Son La and Dien Bien provinces), O Quy Ho (Lao Cai and Lai Chau provinces) and Khau Pha (Yen Bai Province) passes.
Flowing from Seo Lung Village to Seo Lung Hamlet, Lung Cu Commune of Dong Van District, the emerald Nho Que River folds Tu San Valley and the Ma Pi Leng Pass in its embrace.

Flowing from Seo Lung Village to Seo Lung Hamlet, Lung Cu Commune of Dong Van District, the emerald Nho Que River folds Tu San Valley and the Ma Pi Leng Pass in its embrace.
A village on Ma Pi Leng mountainside.

A village on Ma Pi Leng mountainside.
Ha Giang Province oranges are a must-try when visiting Dong Van. It has a scabrous peel but is very juicy. It is sold on roadsides for around VND30,000 ($1.3) per kilogram.

Ha Giang Province oranges are a must-try when visiting Dong Van. It has a scabrous peel but is very juicy. It is sold on roadsides for around VND30,000 ($1.3) per kilogram.
The Vi Xuyen National Martyrs Cemetery in Ha Giangs Vi Xuyen District is home to 1,800 Vietnamese soldiers who fought at the Vi Xuyen front in the Sino-Vietnamese border conflicts (1979-1991).

The Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery in Ha Giang's Vi Xuyen District is home to 1,800 Vietnamese soldiers who fought at the Vi Xuyen front in the Sino-Vietnamese border conflicts (1979-1991).
Celebrating a towering symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty (edited, Hạnh đã xem)
 
 

Dong Van rocky highland basks in autumnal splendor

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Dong Van buckwheat flowers booming
 
Read more
Don’t increase admission prices now, Ha Long Bay management told

Don’t increase admission prices now, Ha Long Bay management told

Pirate Islands lurk in the shadows of famous peers

Pirate Islands lurk in the shadows of famous peers

Canada travel agency lists Hanoi among world’s 50 most beautiful cities

Canada travel agency lists Hanoi among world’s 50 most beautiful cities

Sun Group's Bana Hills luxury honeymoon hotel wins global award Mecure Danang

Sun Group's Bana Hills luxury honeymoon hotel wins global award Mecure Danang

Da Lat flower fest returns with its cultural bonanza

Da Lat flower fest returns with its cultural bonanza

Buckwheat flowers, famous movie location draw droves of visitors to Ha Giang

Buckwheat flowers, famous movie location draw droves of visitors to Ha Giang

Quang Ngai's idyllic charm in harvest season

Quang Ngai's idyllic charm in harvest season

 
go to top