Deep peace pervades volcanic cave, courtesy of a 400-year-old pagoda

The Hang Pagoda in the central province of Quang Ngai acquires its name from its location. Hang means cave in Vietnamese. Formed by a dormant volcano, the cave is 24 m deep, 20 m wide, 3.2 m high and has an area of 480 square meters. Worship spaces are arranged in accordance to the cave’s contours.

According to writings engraved on stones in the pagoda, an official named Tran Cong Thanh was sent to guard Ly Son Island during the reign of King Le Kinh Tong (1588-1619) around 400 years ago. Here, he discovered and founded the Hang Pagoda. After about 100 years, his descendants Tran Chau and Tran Tiem embellished and expanded the pagoda to what it is today.