Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition

The works are by eight artists born in the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibition is set in containers, with lighting, air-conditioning and plaster walls, in the lakeside pine forest of Flamingo Dai Lai Resort, 45 km from Hanoi in Vinh Phuc's Phuc Yen District.

Yesterday by La Nhu Lan, using wood and oil painting, is a cabinet with over 100 drawers, each with one of the artist's paintings. The work has been well-received by visitors for its novel expression. Composer Tran Trong Duc Loi said: "It is a very fresh and creative form of art. I get goosebumps from such deeply moving work."

The Warriors by visual artist Nguyen Thuy Hang. Hang said the work took her nearly four years. It uses iron, cloth and color powder exposed to sun and rain.

Cloud, a set of three acrylic on canvas paintings by Doan Xuan Tang. "I wanted to express the inevitable changes in inseparable relationships between people in the northern mountains and their nature, which is portrayed by the clouds," Tang said.

Party of the Angels, an acrylic painting by Luu Vu Long.

Pham Hoang Minh’s Rain on Street 1, oil on canvas.

Vu Kim Thu’s Little World in the Forest, an installation from traditional Vietnamese do paper, liquid chemicals and LED lights.

Art in the Forest was first held in 2015, when it was voted one of the top five national arts events by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Tourism. Now an annual event, this year's exhibition will remain open until October 15.