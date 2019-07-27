VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition

By Kieu Duong    July 27, 2019 | 12:40 pm GMT+7

The pine forests of Vinh Phuc Province are hosting Art in the Forest – Summer, an exhibition featuring 51 paintings and installation works.

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition

The works are by eight artists born in the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibition is set in containers, with lighting, air-conditioning and plaster walls, in the lakeside pine forest of Flamingo Dai Lai Resort, 45 km from Hanoi in Vinh Phuc's Phuc Yen District. 

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 1

Yesterday by La Nhu Lan, using wood and oil painting, is a cabinet with over 100 drawers, each with one of the artist's paintings. The work has been well-received by visitors for its novel expression. Composer Tran Trong Duc Loi said: "It is a very fresh and creative form of art. I get goosebumps from such deeply moving work."    

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 2

The Warriors by visual artist Nguyen Thuy Hang. Hang said the work took her nearly four years. It uses iron, cloth and color powder exposed to sun and rain. 

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 3

Cloud, a set of three acrylic on canvas paintings by Doan Xuan Tang. "I wanted to express the inevitable changes in inseparable relationships between people in the northern mountains and their nature, which is portrayed by the clouds," Tang said. 

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 4

Party of the Angels, an acrylic painting by Luu Vu Long.    

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 5

Pham Hoang Minh’s Rain on Street 1, oil on canvas.

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 6

Vu Kim Thu’s Little World in the Forest, an installation from traditional Vietnamese do paper, liquid chemicals and LED lights. 

Dai Lai forest provides canvas for art exhibition - 7

Art in the Forest was first held in 2015, when it was voted one of the top five national arts events by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Tourism. Now an annual event, this year's exhibition will remain open until October 15.  

Related News:
Tags: Art in the Forest exhibition paintings installation works Dai Lai resort Vinh Phuc province
 
Read more
Two Vietnamese Buddhist pagodas among world’s most beautiful: Natgeo

Two Vietnamese Buddhist pagodas among world’s most beautiful: Natgeo

Ha Long enters new, exciting era of tourism

Ha Long enters new, exciting era of tourism

Saigon church resting place of last emperor’s in-laws

Saigon church resting place of last emperor’s in-laws

Modern theme parks add value to Vietnam’s tourism hotspots

Modern theme parks add value to Vietnam’s tourism hotspots

Aussie tourists get second chance to enjoy Vietnam after ‘nightmare’

Aussie tourists get second chance to enjoy Vietnam after ‘nightmare’

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature

Ha Long Bay enters global list of best sunrise spots

Ha Long Bay enters global list of best sunrise spots

 
go to top