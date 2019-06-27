Da Nang revels in another brilliant pyrotechnic experience

On the penultimate competition night of the festival (DIFF 2019), the central city witnessed the last two fireworks teams pull out all the stops to win a place in the finale on July 6.

The overall theme of DIFF 2019 is "Stories by the rivers".

Besides the experts in pyrotechnics from England and China, celebrated musicians, artists and dancers also contributed to another memorable night at DIFF 2019 with show-stopping performances.

Attending this fourth competition night at the festival were many distinguished guests including heads of ministries, departments and othercentral agencies, including Huynh Duc Tho, Chairman of Da Nang City People's Committee. Also in attendance were numerous international guests and representatives of various media agencies, not to mention tens of thousands of spectators who watched the show from the stands on the east banks of the Han River.

The theme for the evening's entertainment was "Burst of Colours" and the producers and artistic directors made sure the night went far beyond people's expectations. They made full use of the state-of-art stage and all the technology at their disposal to create a spectacular light show with elaborate costumes and world class choreography.

Renowned balladeer Tung Duong performed "Colors", a much-loved ballad written by composer Tran Tien, while Uyen Linh used her powerful voice to great effect when performing Adele’s international hit "Rolling in the Deep". The melodies kept coming, with Quoc Thien performing another Tran Tien’s song, "The Children of the Sun" while Thu Hang sang a beautiful version of "Green River".

The audience was also treated to a specialdance performanceset to Chinese folk music for an act called "Buddha with thousands of eyes and hands". There were also screenings of two mini-documentaries about the tranquil Thames River in England and the legendary rivers of China. As with previous weeks, the documentaries revealed much about the unique cultures of the two countries who would later compete in the fireworks competition.

When the fireworks took centre stage, the night sky above the Han River became the canvas for the competing teams to paint their own stories. The team from England incorporated 700 water cannons in their vibrant display.

With the bar raised high, the team from China conjured up a dazzling narration of a fascinating, mythical journey with an ingenious combination of traditional and contemporary music.

So who will make the final? On each of the four competition nights, all the teams seemed to win over the audience with their creative displays. The judges have their task cut out for them in choosing two of the eight teams to compete for the "crown" on July 6.

Many tourists will fly to Da Nang over the next two weeks in anticipation of a thrilling climax to DIFF 2019. Besides the main event, the streets of Da Nang will be abuzz with excitement and visitors can expect a vibrant, carnival style atmosphere throughout the city.

Whoever makes it to the final, the spectators can look forward to two world class pyrotechnic displays and great stage performances as the festival looks to bow out on a high note.

DIFF 2019 has already delivered four unforgettable nights, and the final night is set to outdo them.