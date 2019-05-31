VnExpress International
Da Nang all set for month-long fireworks festival this Saturday

By Nguyen Quy   May 31, 2019 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
The central city of Da Nang is captured from above. Photo by Shutterstock/Huy Thoai

Preparations for Da Nang’s annual fireworks festival have been completed and the countdown for one of Vietnam’s biggest tourism events has begun.

Authorities have put up temporary seating for 83,000 people along the central city's Han River. The 10th edition of the much-anticipated festival will start on Saturday night, June 1, with performances by Vietnamese and Russian teams during the curtain-raiser.

Brazil and Belgium will show off their fireworks on June 8 while three-time champions Italy and Finland will do so on June 15. The teams from Britain and China will light up the skies on June 22.

The two outstanding teams will qualify for the final on July 6.

The month-long festival will have fireworks competitions every Saturday night when the teams will try to narrate the beauty, history and culture of rivers in their countries through pyrotechnic displays. Tickets cost VND300,000-1.2 million ($13 to $52).

Most hotels in the city are fully booked during the opening ceremony and room rates have increased by 20-40 percent, officials said.

Vietnam’s third largest city has a lot to offer visitors this summer, including street carnivals with the participation of more 80 foreign artists, street performances and flashmob dances.

Da Nang held the first International Fireworks Competition in 2008. In 2017, its transformation from a two-day competition to a month-long festival helped the city maintain its status as a leading tourism hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year the city received 7.6 million visitors including 2.87 million foreigners, a 23.3 percent increase from the previous year.

Earlier this year, The New York Times ranked Da Nang among the 52 best places to go in 2019.

Fireworks festival explodes into life in Da Nang
 
 

