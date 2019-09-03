Can Tho among world’s most beautiful canal cities: Getty Images

The best way to explore Can Tho City is to jump in a boat where a canoe tour costs around $70. Photo by Shutterstock/Moc Mien.

The largest economic hub in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam's most productive agriculture and aquaculture region, lies at an intersection of canal and river networks that measure a total of 1,157 km. The Hau River, one of the two tributaries of the Mekong River in Vietnam, flows along the city’s north.

"Apart from immense networks of canals, the floating markets are the main attraction of Can Tho City. The merchant boats down the river offer all varieties of goods," Getty Images, the world’s biggest online photo archive, said.

The Cai Rang floating market, a major tourist attraction in Can Tho, is the biggest of its kind in the Mekong Delta where trading on waterways has been a way of life for generations.

The 40-minute boat ride is the best way to explore life along the waterways as it passes houses built on stilts over the water and boats in a bewildering variety of sizes, shapes and colors docked along the shore.

Other canal cities that made the list include Venice in Italy, Birmingham in England, Giethoorn in the Netherlands, Suzhou in China, Alleppey in India, Stockholm in Sweden, Bangkok in Thailand, and Cape Coral in the U.S.

Can Tho is one of Vietnam's five cities, together with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Haiphong and Da Nang.