Places

Bauhinia bleach dreamy Da Lat snowy white

By Hoang Phong   January 17, 2020 | 07:41 pm GMT+7

In the Central Highlands, Bauhinia flowers from the northwestern mountains are in full bloom across Vietnam's 'Little Paris' Da Lat.

In early January, the pink color of cherry blossoms give way to the white of the Bauhinia flowers on many roads in Da Lat, a popular tourist town in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.Da Lat has also been dubbed Little Paris, given its colonial standing as a summer hideout for French officials who built villas in the hills to escape the heat and humidity of the lowlands.

In early January, the pink of cherry blossoms give way to the white of Bauhinia on many roads in Da Lat, a popular tourist town in Lam Dong Province.

Da Lat is dubbed 'Little Paris', given its colonial standing as a summer hideout for French officials who built villas in the hills to escape the heat and humidity of the lowlands.
The white Bauhinia flowers was once considered a typical flower of the northwest mountainous region but has now become a part of Lam Dong Plauteau. In Da Lat, known as the kingdom of flowers, Bauhinia flowers are mainly grown in areas such as Quang Trung, Tran Phu streets, Da Lat railway station, Phan Chu Trinh crossroads and Rooster Church.

Once considered typical of the northwest mountainous region, white Bauhinia are now part of Lam Dong Plateau.

In Da Lat, known as the kingdom of flowers, Bauhinia are mainly grown in areas on Quang Trung and Tran Phu streets, at Da Lat Railway Station, by Phan Chu Trinh crossroads and Rooster Church.
Bauhinia flowers cast a white carpet along both sides of Quang Trung Street in the heart of Da Lat which has gained popularity both as a romantic place for honeymoon couples and an oasis in a country that usually sweats all year round.

Bauhinia flowers cast a white carpet along both sides of Quang Trung Street in the heart of Da Lat, which gained popularity as a romantic honeymoon destination and summer oasis.
Bauhinia flowers bloom in white nearly the Saint Nicolas Cathedral, one of the oldest and most beautiful architectural works left by the French that lies on Tran Phu Street around a kilometer from downtown Da Lat.Built between 1931 and 1942, it is considered the largest church in Da Lat and a convergence point for Catholics living in the Central Highlands.

Bauhinia flowers bloom nearly the Saint Nicolas Cathedral, one of the oldest and most beautiful architectural works left by the French that lies on Tran Phu Street, around a kilometer from downtown Da Lat.

Built between 1931 and 1942, it is considered the largest church in Da Lat and a convergence point for Catholics living in the Central Highlands.
Bauhinia flowers are woody plants, about 10 - 12 m tall and often deciduous in winter. The flower bloom from spring to early summer. Many tourists said that the best time to visit Da Lat and see white Bauhinia flowers is near the Lunar New Year, or Tet, every year, when the flowers are at their beautiful.

Bauhinia flowers are woody, about 10 - 12 m tall and often deciduous in winter. The flower blooms from spring to early summer. Many tourists say the best time to visit Da Lat and see white Bauhinia flowers is near Lunar New Year, or Tet.

The country will enjoy a seven-day Tet holiday starting January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year.
In 2007, local residents took the seed of the flower from the northwest mountainous region to plant in the cool town.Since then, the white Bauhinia flowers season gradually stick with this place and attract tourists during Tet.

Locals first bought Bauhinia seeds to cool Da Lat in 2007, only to see it flourish across the region.
Bauhinia flowers symbolise sincerity, faithfulness and constancy in love. The charming beauty of the flower make Da Lat more dreamy and romantic for photographers and couples.

Bauhinia symbolize sincerity, faithfulness and constancy in love. Its charming beauty attracts many ardent photographers and dreamy couples to the Central Highlands.
Da Lat, City of Flowers
 
 

Photos by Tran Quang Anh

Tags: Da Lat Vietnam's Little Paris Central Highlands Bauhinia flowers Lunar New Year Tet Lam Dong
 
