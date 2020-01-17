Bauhinia bleach dreamy Da Lat snowy white

|
In early January, the pink of cherry blossoms give way to the white of Bauhinia on many roads in Da Lat, a popular tourist town in Lam Dong Province.
Da Lat is dubbed 'Little Paris', given its colonial standing as a summer hideout for French officials who built villas in the hills to escape the heat and humidity of the lowlands.
Once considered typical of the northwest mountainous region, white Bauhinia are now part of Lam Dong Plateau.
In Da Lat, known as the kingdom of flowers, Bauhinia are mainly grown in areas on Quang Trung and Tran Phu streets, at Da Lat Railway Station, by Phan Chu Trinh crossroads and Rooster Church.
Bauhinia flowers cast a white carpet along both sides of Quang Trung Street in the heart of Da Lat, which gained popularity as a romantic honeymoon destination and summer oasis.
Bauhinia flowers bloom nearly the Saint Nicolas Cathedral, one of the oldest and most beautiful architectural works left by the French that lies on Tran Phu Street, around a kilometer from downtown Da Lat.
Built between 1931 and 1942, it is considered the largest church in Da Lat and a convergence point for Catholics living in the Central Highlands.
Bauhinia flowers are woody, about 10 - 12 m tall and often deciduous in winter. The flower blooms from spring to early summer. Many tourists say the best time to visit Da Lat and see white Bauhinia flowers is near Lunar New Year, or Tet.
The country will enjoy a seven-day Tet holiday starting January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year.
Locals first bought Bauhinia seeds to cool Da Lat in 2007, only to see it flourish across the region.
Bauhinia symbolize sincerity, faithfulness and constancy in love. Its charming beauty attracts many ardent photographers and dreamy couples to the Central Highlands.
Photos by Tran Quang Anh