Bamboo Airways to launch first ever Vietnam - Czech direct flight

Bamboo Airways will start flying non-stop from Hanoi to Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic on March 29, 2020. Photo courtesy of FLC Group.

After the newest carrier in Vietnamese skies received permission this week, the first flight connecting Hanoi and Prague will take off on March 29, cutting traveling time between Vietnam and the Czech Republic to 11 hours, Bamboo Airways said in a statement.

Currently, there is no airline from either country that operates direct flights between Vietnam and the Czech Republic. Passengers travelling between the two countries have to transit through at least one European city like London, Stockholm, Zurich and Amsterdam or in Dubai. This takes 14 to 19 hours.

The Hanoi-Prague direct air route using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will operate two flights a week.

More than 80,000 Vietnamese live in the Czech Republic now, making Vietnamese the third biggest minority group in the country, which also pushes demand for air travel between the two countries, according to official figures.

Launched in January 2019, Bamboo Airways now operates flights on 34 domestic and international routes. It has conducted nearly 20,000 flights to date with almost 3 million passengers. In just one year, the airline reported pre-tax profits of VND303 billion ($13 million).

Vietnam now has six domestic carriers: Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Jetstar Pacific, Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), Bamboo Airways, and newly-licensed Vietstar Airlines, a military-run company.

A recent report by Mastercard said Vietnam has the second fastest growing outbound market in the Asia Pacific region after Myanmar, with projected annual growth of 9.5 percent between 2016 and 2021. The firm also forecast that 7.5 million Vietnamese will travel outside the country in 2021.