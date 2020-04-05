Bac Lieu salt harvest: a taste of perseverance

|
Seen from above, rectangular salt fields line up like building blocks in Long Dien Commune in the coastal province. The place is commonly known as the Dong Hai salt field. Photographer Tran Minh Luong of Can Tho City recently visited the salt flats and captured these aerial and close-up shots.
|
A bird’s-eye view of the salt fields near the coast.
|
Bac Lieu is one of the country’s biggest salt producers, with production primarily taking place in Dong Hai and Hoa Binh districts.
|
In Bac Lieu, salt is harvested once a year during the dry season from December to April. In 2019-2020 it produced 50,000 tons, including 4,700 tons of white salt, on 1,670 hectares of flats.
|
After 12 to 18 days saltwater let out into the flats evaporates and leaves behind salt. The workers then rake salt into mounds in the early morning or afternoon. The mounds are left alone for three to four hours to drain the remaining water and then brought by wheelbarrows to a central point.
|
Salt field workers use wheelbarrows to transport salt.
|
Bamboo baskets are also used for carrying the salt. They weigh 40 kg and sometimes slip from the grasp, causing the salt to scrape the workers’ back.
|
These mounds of salt are the collective, back-breaking effort of the workers. According to them, black salt is sold to visiting traders at VND800-900 (3-4 cents) per kilogram and white salt for VND1,200-1,400.
|
Sunrise at the Dong Hai salt fields.
|
A small hut (middle) serves as a shelter for the workers during the harvest.