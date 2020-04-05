Bac Lieu salt harvest: a taste of perseverance

In Bac Lieu, salt is harvested once a year during the dry season from December to April. In 2019-2020 it produced 50,000 tons, including 4,700 tons of white salt, on 1,670 hectares of flats.



Tran Van Nghia of An Dien Village, Long Dien Commune, a salt worker with over 35 years’ experience, said: "The harvest is better this year. Since the weather is hotter, and thus favorable, the production process is faster and it is more profitable."