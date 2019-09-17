Autumn yellows return to Ru Cha mangrove forest

Around 15 kilometers from downtown Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, Ru Cha is a tiny islet on the Tam Giang Lagoon in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. The islet was formed by large scale encroachments by locals that narrowed down the mangrove forest to its 5-hectare area today.

Ru means forest and Cha is a tree species, so the name means a forest of Cha trees (excoecaria agallocha, a mangrove species) that used to grow densely in the area.