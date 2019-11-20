An American dream home awaits on Hollywood Beach

With year-round impeccable weather, vast stretches of white sandy beaches and the magnificent Atlantic Ocean at your doorstep, Hollywood Beach is considered a good choice, both for a top-of-the-line holiday hideaway or a resort-like home of your dreams.

There are lavish properties with unmatched amenities that draw visitors and residents from not just nearby Miami, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura, but from all over the United States and the world.

Hollywood Beach features an oceanfront promenade called Hollywood Beach Boardwalk that stretches 2.5 miles along the Atlantic coast. The promenade hosts the Hollywood Beach Theatre, a children’s water playground at Charnow Park, fine restaurants, cafes, and boutiques. Its beautiful surroundings, with lush tropical foliage, incredible sunsets, and cool ocean breezes make Boardwalk truly a unique and great place for laidback outdoor activities. The promenade attracts tourists, joggers, bicyclists and rollerbladers.

An aerial view to Hollywood Beach. Photo by Shutterstock.

Hollywood Beach has many properties to match a wide range of lifestyles and leisure preferences, from the luxurious condo tower of Diplomat Residences to the prestigious private gated communities, like Hollywood Oaks.

If you have your mind set on Hollywood Beach and other neighborhoods, find more information at Exploremiamirealestate.com. Explore Miami Real Estate is a group of South Florida real estate professionals who are constantly on the lookout for the newest market trends, new and promising properties.

The list of Hollywood Beach residences below is guide to the best properties on the market in this area.

Diplomat Residences

Diplomat Residences is a remarkable modern highrise that towers above the immaculate Atlantic shoreline and hosts world-class amenities and lavish residences with up to six bedrooms. There are only 2-3 units on each floor with private elevator foyers. Each unit features stylish modern cabinetry, premium kitchen appliances and granite countertops.

In addition, each residence offers expansive terraces, together with nine-feet tall ceilings and floor-to-ceiling impact-resistant windows letting all the light in throughout the sun-soaked days in one of the best locations in South Florida. The list of amenities includes saunas and relaxation lounges, a rooftop lounge, a world-class fitness center and much more.

Diplomat Residences is located right on the Atlantic oceanfront.

Hollywood Lakes

The Hollywood Lakes community is one of the oldest in the area with its Mediterranean Art Deco, and Spanish Colonial-style homes. The distinguishing feature of this community location are two lakes: the North Lake and the South lake, which provides easy access to the Intracoastal Waterway and then to the ocean, making the Hollywood Lakes community one of the best choices for boating enthusiasts in the Hollywood Beach area.

Trump Hollywood

Trump Hollywood is a beautiful highrise that stands across the street from the Intracoastal Waterway and the impeccable stretch of the sandy white beach of the Atlantic Ocean. The elegant residences with marble and granite finishings range from 3-bedroom condos to 6-bedroom penthouses with open floor plans and expansive terraces with breathtaking water views on both sides. The resort-like amenities of Trump Hollywood include beachfront cabanas, rooftop swimming pool with sundeck, wet bar, fitness center with sauna and steam rooms, billiard room, and so on.

Ocean Palms

Set on a 240-foot pristine beach section, Ocean Palms is another eye-catching highrise with expansive two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with high ceilings, lavish finishings, spacious walk-in closets, premium cabinetry, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the surrounding emerald green waters of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Amenities include a spacious two-story fitness center with a spa and a tennis court, a screening room and a billiard room, as well as an infinity-edge pool overlooking the beach and much more.

West Lake Village

The West Lake Village is a private gated community with a community pool and other outdoor facilities, as well as stylish Mediterranean-style residences with extensive backyards, giving each property a special serenity and sophistication.

Sage Beach

Sage Beach is a miniature development with only 24 residences, a 300-ft. private beachfront, and top-of-the-line amenities, including private poolside cabanas, a wet bar, and an infinity-edge pool.

Costa Hollywood

Costa Hollywood is a brand new development that boasts a lavish rooftop lounge area with an infinity-edge pool, restaurant, and a sky-bar. The Costa Hollywood direct beach access is coupled with private cabanas, a beach club and a marina with anchor point and fueling point not far from the beach club. All the studios, and one and two-bedroom residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, glass-enclosed showers, and many other attractive design fixtures.