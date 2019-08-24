A pile of rocks in Dong Nai defy gravity for centuries

Da Ba Chong, a 8-hectare site that teems with big rock formations, stands next to Highway 20, 100 kilometers east of Ho Chi Minh City. At 100 meters above sea level, the rocks that formed centuries ago are mostly Granodiorite, an intrusive igneous rock similar to granite.

This pile of three rocks, 40 meters high, stands out at the site, which is behind the culture center of Dinh Quan District. The site is actually named after this particular pile.

Despite the geological transformations, the pile stands still.

This huge rock that is tilted and looks like it can fall off any time, has also been standing still for centuries. Some of the rocks in the area are as big as a building. The tallest rock is 43 meters.

The statue of the Buddha, which belongs to Thien Chon Pagoda in the neighboring province of Binh Duong, was placed there sometime in the 1970s.

There are two rocks that resemble the shape of elephants, so they are known as Elephant rocks. On top of one, referred to locally as the male elephant, stands the Buddha statue. The other one is said to the female companion.

As the rocks lean on one another, they form caves in between. It is said that once upon a time, there used to be white tigers that lived in harmony in these caves.

Some medieval tools used for farming and other purposes have been found in the caves, streams and slopes at the site.

Some rocks at the site have cracked. Locals in the area said no one has experienced any accident from any falling rock so far.

Humans have been close to the rocks for some time now.

Phan Truc Ly, 17, visiting the site for the first time, said: "I feel so little next to these giant rocks. They form all kinds of shapes on top of each other, giving me the feeling they can fall down any time. This is why the site is so attractive to visitors."