A mangrove forest in central Vietnam turns ghostly

By Duy Sinh   November 20, 2019 | 10:25 am GMT+7

In a Quang Ngai mangrove forest, thousands of white-flowered black mangrove trees have shed their leaves and become a predominantly white expanse.

The Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest in Binh Son District, 40 km northeast of Quang Ngai Town, is home to 50 ha of Lumnitzera racemosa Willd (commonly known as white flowered black mangrove). In late autumn and early winter, this section turns ghostly white as the trees lose all their leaves, leaving only whitish trunks and branches exposed.

Due to its close proximity to sea, the government approved in 2014 the cultivation of white flowered black mangrove trees as a protective forest.
Local fishermen row their boats inside the mangrove forest section.

This forest is grown by the Green Climate Fund, a financial mechanism of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in collaboration with the Vietnamese government. It is part of a wider project for "Improving the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities to climate change-related impacts in Vietnam".
The forest, where other mangrove trees are also being planted, has become a popular destination for photographers, especially when the trees shed their leaves.
New trees are being planted in rows marked by bamboo fencing. The rows are 100 to 200 meters long, with each hosting around 200 trees.
Bau Ca Cai remains untouched by mass tourism as there are no dining and accomodation services there. In recent years, a number of travel companies are considering opening tours for visitors to explore the forest.

The Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest remains untouched by mass tourism as there are no dining and accommodation services available. Some travel companies are considering offering tours to explore the forest.
Tourists are able to rent a boat from local people and follow them to enjoy fresh air and engage in numerous activities such as rowing boats and casting fishing nets.

But interested visitors can pay locals to rent a boat and row through the mangrove forest, take pictures and even learn to fish with nets.
