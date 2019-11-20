A mangrove forest in central Vietnam turns ghostly

The Bau Ca Cai mangrove forest in Binh Son District, 40 km northeast of Quang Ngai Town, is home to 50 ha of Lumnitzera racemosa Willd (commonly known as white flowered black mangrove). In late autumn and early winter, this section turns ghostly white as the trees lose all their leaves, leaving only whitish trunks and branches exposed.

Due to its close proximity to sea, the government approved in 2014 the cultivation of white flowered black mangrove trees as a protective forest.