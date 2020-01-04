A golden prairie surfaces in central Vietnam lake

|
In the middle of Nui Mot Lake, a mini prairie appears during the dry season (January-August) when the water recedes. The lake possesses a distinctive beauty during each season, but the crowning moment comes in spring-autumn, starting January.
The 12-square-kilometer lake is in An Nhon Town, and irrigates thousands of hectares of land.
The yellow meadows blend in with the green of the An Truong mountain range.
People graze their cattle on the abundant grass.
Nui Mot Lake is still off the beaten track, and visitors it gets are mostly locals and backpackers.
"I have come here a few times and have different feelings about it after every visit," said photographer Nguyen Tien Trinh, a Quy Nhon Town resident who took the pictures. "I love nature, and when I inhale the sweet fragrance of the grass, all my sorrows evaporate."
A fisherman and his net in the shrunken lake during the dry season.
A motorboat glides across the deep blue lake.
Visitors can tour the area on motorbikes or rent a motorboat with a capacity of 10 people for VND300,000 ($13).
From Quy Nhon Town, the capital of Binh Dinh, take National Highway 19 to the intersection of Cai Ba in Nhon Tan Commune, the south central province's An Nhon District, and turn left. Nui Mot Lake is around eight kilometers down the road.
The lake is not the only destination worth a trip in this area. Visitors can stop by Ong Dai cave and get a glimpse into the lives of the Bana and Cham H’roi ethnic people living here.