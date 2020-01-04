A golden prairie surfaces in central Vietnam lake

From Quy Nhon Town, the capital of Binh Dinh, take National Highway 19 to the intersection of Cai Ba in Nhon Tan Commune, the south central province's An Nhon District, and turn left. Nui Mot Lake is around eight kilometers down the road.

The lake is not the only destination worth a trip in this area. Visitors can stop by Ong Dai cave and get a glimpse into the lives of the Bana and Cham H’roi ethnic people living here.