700-year-old Hue village gets colorfully 'incensed' for Tet

By Tam Linh, Chi Kim   January 14, 2020 | 11:17 am GMT+7

For centuries, Thuy Xuan Village residents in ancient town Hue have gotten busy when the Lunar New Year draws close as demand for incense sticks soars.

Thuy Xuan incense village is situated on Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street, about seven kilometers from Hue ancient town, where tourists can come and admire the colorful array of incense sticks put up for displayed.

Villagers have been earning a living by making incense sticks for 700 years. This place has become a tourist site for nearly 10 years since it is located in a tourist hub area near Vong Canh Hill and the tomb of Emperor Tu Duc of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last imperial family of Vietnam (1802-1945).

Currently, households still make handmade incense to serve tourism. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the process of creating traditional incense sticks and be instructed to make the product themselves. This experience is especially appealing to international visitors.

Mostly handmade, the incense sticks are offered by millions of people to ancestors at home and to various deities in temples and pagodas across the country, especially the Buddha.

However, locals still incoporate automatic machines for business purpose.

The process of making incense starts from mixing flour with different ingredients, including Northern herbs with schisandra, cinnamon, cardamom, clove and star anise, which will be mixed with water.

The stick is made from bamboo and is exposed to sunlight for days so the dried stick dry and easily stick with the incense powder.

Half of the incense stikcs are then stained with colored solution.

The sticks are spreaded out to dry up under the sun.

The incense sticks in the exhibition area are dyed with different colors and spreaded like flower bouquet to attract more tourists.Thuy Xuan incense village has no admission fee and tourists are free to take pictures. Visistors buy some incense or souvenirs before leaving.

Tags: Vietnam Thuy Xuan incense village incense stick craft village Thua Thien Hue Province Tet Lunar New Year
 
