5 cafés with Hoi An views from above

Faifo coffee

Set in an old house on Tran Phu Street, the café is popular with visitors thanks to its rooftop and eye-catching signs. It has many spaces for guests but the most charming is the top floor. To go there, you will have to creep up through a narrow staircase. On the roof are many wooden tables and chairs, arranged neatly in an ancient Hoi An yard, evocative of the last century.

The moment you enter through the door you get the wonderful fragrance of roasted coffee beans. Coffee is a popular drink here. But you can also refresh yourself with smoothies and juices. The average price of a glass is VND50,000 ($2.15).

The Chef

Also situated on Tran Phu Street, the Chef is another place visitors should keep in mind if they want to see Hoi An from above. The café retains the design of an ancient house with yellow paint and has utilized wood to refurbish.

It consists of three floors. The average price of a drink is only around VND30,000 ($1.3). In addition to serving beverages, the place also has a large food menu which is suitable for dinner.

Cocobox Hoi An

The café is housed in a traditional Hoi An-style house. It is popular thanks to its small rooftop, which can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests.

The most popular drink is coffee. There are many different varieties of coffee with unique names like An Bang Colada, Good Morning Hoi An and Relax Thu Bon. The place also has juices and smoothies. Prices start at VND40,000 ($1.7).

The Hill Station Hoi An

Situated outside the town center, the café attracts customers thanks to its delicious coffee. It impresses customers immediately with its ancient and signature Hoi An look with walls covered with green moss.

The café is on Nguyen Duy Hieu Street. Though there is no rooftop, the 2nd floor with large windows allows you to observe the street below.

Morning is the ideal time to go to the café and sit with a hot coffee to observe the daily life of locals. Drinks are priced from VND45,000 ($1.9).

Hoi An Roastery

Though the brand is present at seven locations in Hoi An, the one on Le Loi Street is the most crowded of all possibly thanks to its beautiful interiors. In summer sunlight penetrates the paper frame, illuminating the golden wall, making it even more attractive. The large windows on the second floor are the ideal spot to enjoy the cool breeze and delicious coffee.

In addition to ceiling lamps made from bird cages and beautiful wooden rafters, the store also offers amazing coffee that always brings customers back. The shop also has many other drinks at prices ranging from VND29,000 ($1.25) to VND60,000 ($2.5).