Indochine Cruise adds old-time charm to Halong, Lan Ha bays

The northeast of Vietnam will, at the end of May 2019, host a cruise encapsulating luxury and colonial charm: the Indochine Cruise.

This five-star vessel is one of the achievements of Indochina Sails, a long established cruise operator with over 20 years of experience in Ha Long Bay.

At the end of this month, the Indochine Cruise will set sail into a new land. Lan Ha Bay is located just to the south of Ha Long Bay, and is altogether calmer and uncrowded, without nature being constantly disturbed by the roar of boat engines.

The timeless experience of a cruise in Ha Lan Bay.

Here, smooth waterways cut between beautiful limestone mountains, each topped with a forest of green trees and standing strikingly over fishing villages and caves. It is in this paradise that Indochine will find its home.

Comfort is a critical element for every discovery, and this is something the cabins of the Indochine Cruise offer in abundance. Its 43 stylish rooms across four different options range from the 32 square meter Junior Suite Cabin to the 80 sq.m Presidential Suite.

Each cabin is dressed gracefully in light colors and contrasted with burnished wooden furnishing, striking a balance that breathes luxury with a colonial tinge. The elegance of the tiles and marble floors of the en suite bathrooms is matched by the natural scenes viewable from the balconies and wall-length windows.

Inviting facilities in the Indochine Cruise.

The Indochine Cruise features two spacious restaurants. The artistic flourishes at the Tonkin Restaurant and golden tones of the An Nam Restaurant reflect the vibrant style of the food served there. Both restaurants provide delicious a la carte and buffet options alongside constant views of the outstanding landscapes outside.

The rear of the third floor is reserved for possibly the height of luxury on the Indochine Cruise, the lounge and Jacuzzi plunge pool. The dark chic and floral patterns here create an exclusive atmosphere topped with premium comfort, while the large hot tub outside provides scintillating relaxation.

A room with landscape view.

Relaxation continues both below the lounge, in the fully equipped spa center, and above, across the sprawling sundeck and international bar. From the comfort of either the massage table or a sun lounger, guests can lie back in style and let the aura of Ha Long - Lan Ha Bay wash calmly over them.

Across the tranquil bay guests are transported to different worlds of natural and architectural wonders. In the Dark and Bright Caves, Three Peach Islet and Ong Cam Bay, guests will be able to kayak and recline on golden sands, absorbing the nature around them as they do so. They also have chance to visit the island village of Viet Hai and the floating village of Van Boi.

Guests on a charter cruise can book a floating bar excursion and a romantic dinner in a candlelit cave. The true beauty of Halong - Lan Ha Bay shines through in these peaceful and intimate settings.