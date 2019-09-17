Saigon market eateries serve an array of appetizing snacks

Inside Ban Co market at 664 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, one can find the crunchy pancake, the Vietnamese cousin of the crepe that is popular in the central and southern regions. The filling consists of pork, pawn, bean sprouts, and a crunchy juicy fruit called jicama, which tastes a bit like a pear but is less sweet and thicker.

The spirit of this tropical dish lies in the sweet and sour dipping sauce that has slices of papaya and carrots. A banh xeo costs VND7,000 ($0.3).