VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Grilled chicken, a must-try dish when visiting Central Highlands

By Phong Vinh, Chau Dong   May 4, 2019 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Ga nuong com lam (grilled chicken with bamboo tube-rice) is a specialty of Gia Lai Province, in Vietnam's Central Highlands.

Grilled chicken with bamboo-tube rice, a must-try dish when visiting Central Highlands
 
 

Grilled chicken, a must-try dish when visiting Central Highlands

Tags: Vietnam ga nuong com lam grilled chicken speciality cuisine Gia Lai
 
Read more
Saigon street vendor adds personal, popular touches to tofu pudding

Saigon street vendor adds personal, popular touches to tofu pudding

US Michelin star chef thinks spaghetti tastes better with Vietnamese fish sauce

US Michelin star chef thinks spaghetti tastes better with Vietnamese fish sauce

Taste trumps price for 60 years at Saigon duck vermicelli soup stall

Taste trumps price for 60 years at Saigon duck vermicelli soup stall

For 47 years Cambodian speciality remains popular with Saigon foodies

For 47 years Cambodian speciality remains popular with Saigon foodies

Five famous food destinations in Da Lat

Five famous food destinations in Da Lat

Quy Nhon’s street treats

Quy Nhon’s street treats

120-year-old Saigon building hosts a Yankee theme

120-year-old Saigon building hosts a Yankee theme

 
go to top