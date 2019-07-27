Fried goose with crispy garlic a hit with young Hanoians

This food vendor, Ngan Ngon Pho Co, at 61 Hang Thiec Street, was the first one to come up with the dish and arguably the best one yet on this block.

The venue is quite small, so the owner would place one row of chairs in the middle of the house and some additional ones on the sidewalk in order to accommodate the customers. This arrangement can hold up to a maximum of 30 customers at a time.

The shop stands in contrast to the typical of image of Han Thiec Street, which is famous for its tin products. The street is associated with the constant sounds of workers hammering, welding and making tin products in the morning. Today, a section of this street is packed with customers waiting to taste this trending dish.

Like other food vendors on this street, this place also sells fried goose with crispy garlic, along with a boiled version of the fowl, some rice vermicelli and a bowl of bamboo shoot soup with a clear broth.

Some customers say that the dish tastes better in this eatery and attribute it to the owner carefully cleaning and preparing it.

A serving (or more) of the dish is placed on one platter. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Linh.

While there are many dishes in the platter, the star of the show is undoubtedly the fried goose, which is cooked in a way that maintains the moisture of the meat. The goose is well-seasoned and packed with flavors and texture when eaten with crispy garlic. A whole goose costs VND450,000 ($19).

A closer look at fried goose with crispy garlic. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Linh.

Most of the customers are young Hanoians, in pairs or in groups of five to six people, while the others are families with kids and some foreign tourists. The popularity of this dish has also made the street section come alive, with people buying food to go and drivers of food delivery services crowding the place.

This particular eatery welcomes guests between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day.