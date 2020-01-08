VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Food fest to promote Saigon’s Chinese culture

By Nguyen Quy   January 8, 2020 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Food fest to promote Saigon’s Chinese culture
Dim sum is an indispensable part of the Chinese community's culinary culture in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Ha My.

A food festival to promote the culinary traditions of the ethnic Chinese community will be organized in HCMC on January 11-12.

The ‘Cho Lon-Food Story’, to be held at Van Lang Park on Hong Bang Street in District 5, will be a joint effort by authorities in District 5, home to the largest Chinese community in the city, ride-hailing firm Grab and tourism consultancy Outbox Consulting.

Gourmets can enjoy typical dishes that define the Cho Lon area such as chicken rice, satay noodle soup, salted steamed chicken, Peking duck, stewed duck noodle soup, shark fin soup, and black sesame sweet soup.

Cho Lon, the largest Chinatown in Vietnam and spread over Districts 5, 6, 10, and 11, has earned a reputation as the home of a 300-year-old food culture that combines staples and specialties from Chinese provinces like Guangdong, Hainan and Chaozhou with Vietnamese influences.

There will be cooking demonstrations, music performances and folk games at the festival, which will offer locals and foreign tourists a rare chance to see how the Chinese community preserves its traditions, especially food-related.

The festival will highlight many Chinatown attractions including the 250-year-old Thien Hau Lady Pagoda  the iconic Binh Tay Market and the 100-year-old Hao Si Phuong Alley.

Exploring 100-year-old alley in Saigon's Chinatown
 
 

Food fest to promote Saigon’s Chinese culture

HCMC received more than 8.6 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of this year, up 13 percent from a year ago, according to its tourism department. It hopes to get 10 million visitors this year, 10 percent more than last year.

It was among the 100 most visited global destinations in the annual Top City Destinations Ranking released by global business intelligence firm Euromonitor International last month.

Travel back in time at this 250-year-old pagoda in Saigon's Chinatown 
 
 

Food fest to promote Saigon’s Chinese culture

For many years the Chinatown area has been favored by foreign tourists due to its rich culture and unique architectural features hidden inside ancient pagodas and temples.

Related News:
Tags: Chinatown culture food festival Van Lang Park Vietnam Cho Lon-Food Story Chinese-Vietnamese community District 5 HCMC
 
Read more
Seven Phan Thiet treats you will relish

Seven Phan Thiet treats you will relish

Salted seafood festival offers taste of Mekong Delta

Salted seafood festival offers taste of Mekong Delta

Saigon’s eclectic bar scene

Saigon’s eclectic bar scene

Australian TV network recommends five must-try Vietnamese dishes

Australian TV network recommends five must-try Vietnamese dishes

Nine Vietnamese dishes that have captured the world's imagination

Nine Vietnamese dishes that have captured the world's imagination

Vietnam eateries become star attractions among world celebrities

Vietnam eateries become star attractions among world celebrities

Da Lat: How to eat like a local

Da Lat: How to eat like a local

Feast on a fiver: Hue less than 50 cents

Feast on a fiver: Hue less than 50 cents

 
go to top