VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

You are welcome to adopt cats from this Saigon coffee shop

By Quynh Tran   July 26, 2018 | 10:39 am GMT+7

It takes in abandoned cats and encourages animal lovers to take them home and raise them.

For the last two years a coffee shop on Nguyen Kiem Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Nhuan District has been "home sweet home" for many abandoned cats.

The owner, Doan Nhat Minh, said he opened this shop to create a space for animal lovers to foster wild cats. 

The owner, Doan Nhat Minh (pictured), said he opened this Meo Lum (Cat pickup) shop to create a space for animal lovers to care for abandoned cats.
New born, wounded, or wild cats will be taken care for 10 days before by our group before we bring them to the shop, Minh said.

“New born, wounded, or wild cats will be taken care of for 10 days by our group before we bring them to the shop,” Minh said.
Unlike other cat coffee shops in Saigon, which full with foreign breed cats, cats in this coffee shops are local breeds. 

Unlike other cat coffee shops in Saigon, which full with foreign breed cats, cats in this coffee shops are local breeds.
Cats might show resisting, frustrating or frightening signs in the beginning. But they are friendly after you play with them for a while.

The cats here might initially show signs of resistance, frustration or fear in the beginning. But they gradually relax and become friendly if you play with them for a while.
You can even tip your cat if you are please with its service.

You can even tip the staff if you are pleased with their service.
Since the shop rescues new cat every day, guests are welcomed to adopt any cats here if they have the time and capability to take care of the pet.

Since the shop rescues new cats virtually every day, guests are welcome to adopt any of them if they have the time and capability to take care of it.
Before adopting a new pet, guest will have to fill out some basic information and sign off on vaccination and sterilization paper works.We believe that people genuinely want to adopt these cats, so we ask them fill out forms to prevent them from selling or eating these kitties, Minh added.

Before adopting a new pet, guests have to fill out some basic information and sign off on vaccination and sterilization paperwork. “We believe that people genuinely want to adopt these cats, so we ask them fill out forms to prevent them from selling or eating them,” Minh said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam cat coffee foster care animals pets animal lovers
 
Read more
Behold the Amazonian eco-warrior drag queen

Behold the Amazonian eco-warrior drag queen

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Top 7 reasons to visit Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island this summer

Top 7 reasons to visit Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island this summer

Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency'

Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency'

Adopted orphan comes from France in search of Vietnamese mother

Adopted orphan comes from France in search of Vietnamese mother

Top 5 shopping categories in Southeast Asia in H1

Top 5 shopping categories in Southeast Asia in H1

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top