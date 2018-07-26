You are welcome to adopt cats from this Saigon coffee shop

For the last two years a coffee shop on Nguyen Kiem Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Nhuan District has been "home sweet home" for many abandoned cats.
The owner, Doan Nhat Minh (pictured), said he opened this Meo Lum (Cat pickup) shop to create a space for animal lovers to care for abandoned cats.
“New born, wounded, or wild cats will be taken care of for 10 days by our group before we bring them to the shop,” Minh said.
Unlike other cat coffee shops in Saigon, which full with foreign breed cats, cats in this coffee shops are local breeds.
The cats here might initially show signs of resistance, frustration or fear in the beginning. But they gradually relax and become friendly if you play with them for a while.
You can even tip the staff if you are pleased with their service.
Since the shop rescues new cats virtually every day, guests are welcome to adopt any of them if they have the time and capability to take care of it.
Before adopting a new pet, guests have to fill out some basic information and sign off on vaccination and sterilization paperwork. “We believe that people genuinely want to adopt these cats, so we ask them fill out forms to prevent them from selling or eating them,” Minh said.