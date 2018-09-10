Why thousands visit a silk mill near Da Lat

The elaborate production process cannot begin until all the raw materials are collected. First, the craftsman has to buy silkworms and breed them. Once the silkworm starts to move and toss its head back and forth, it is going to spin its cocoon, signalling to the silk maker that it is time for harvesting. As the silkworm twists its head, it releases secretions from an opening on its jaw. The secretions are a steady stream of liquid silk coated with sericin. When exposed to air, it hardens, and the worm weaves its cocoon with it. The hardened silk yarn is then unreeled or spun from the cocoons after boiling them. The final stage consists of various steps as workers weave, dye and imprint design on the silk. Depending on customers’ orders, intricate embroidery is done on the silk fabric.