Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards

Le Van Tam Park (District 1), once locally known as Saigon’s European Cemetery, was the final resting place for French soldiers and sailors during the colonial era. Ngo Dinh Diem, the president of the U.S.-backed regime, and his brother and chief political adviser Ngo Dinh Nhu, who were assassinated on November 2, 1963, were also buried there.

In 1983, it was transformed into a public park. The families of those buried there were given two months to relocate, according to Tim Doling, the author of the walking tour guidebook, "Exploring Ho Chi Minh City."