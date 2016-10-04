where-the-journey-of-flavors-begins

Sponsored

The journey began in 2003 with the first outlet nestling in the heart of Hanoi City. Since then, Hai Cang (Harbour) chain restaurant has become one of the exquisite Asian cuisine destinations in town. Its Asian fusion setting represents the quintessence of a fine dining experience.

In addition to the private dining rooms for groups, each restaurant has a flexible seating capacity, enabling it to host functions for guests numbering from 300 to 2,000. Adorned with elegance and luxury, Hai Cang gives a touch of cosy-and-comfy feeling to both business entertainment and intimate gatherings - the perfect rendez-vous for any event.

With many years of experience in Asian culinary art, the chefs at Hai Cang infuse every local contemporary innovation into rich Hong Kong flavors, breathing new life into traditional cuisine. Besides being known as the “Home to seafood eateries” with fresh catches from the sea, Hai Cang offers a variety of good food from the rivers to the farm, and when combined with the attentive services, the fine food lovers are invited to enjoy a stunning dining experience of both taste and presentations at a very reasonable price.

With six outlets in different locations offering unique local flavors, whether you just want to grab a quick bite for yourself before the flight, enjoy a fine dining dinner with your business partners or enjoy beautiful nature while “picking-the-food-for-yourself” with your loved ones, Hai Cang has defined its own standards in providing good food and great experience.

Have you ever experienced the indescribable feeling of a heavenly banquet on the height of Fansipan – the rooftop of Indochina while contemplating the breath-taking views of nature with mountains, forests, and terraced fields in the distance?

Back in time, only true explorers spent days hiking on these mountain sides just to witness these splendid views for a moment. These days, any nature lover can take a walk in the clouds by just taking a cable ride from the newly-built cable stations. As a perfect combination of breath-taking sights and mind-blowing flavors, these feelings will give you a beyond imagined moment of a lifetime.

When the heat of summer eventually yields to the autumn breeze at every corner of Hanoi, the food lovers now have a new haven in their journey of flavors. Located on a high spot, the new Hai Cang presents a spectacular view of Sword Lake and the old quarter shimmering and splendid more than ever as the night falls.

Inspired by Asian flavors and local culture, and more than a restaurant, Hai Cang will take you away on a journey of good flavors and great experiences. Come join us, feel the difference, and let your journey begin today.