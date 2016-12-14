Workshop: The Art of Glass

The art of “reverse glass painting” appeared in the second century and became loved by the ancient Egyptians at the time.

Tuan Khoi has been learning about “The Art of Glass” for almost 2 years. Through his research, application and practise, Tuan Khoi has fallen in love with the art form, although it is still relatively new in Vietnam. This has made it difficult for Tuan Khoi to find documents and offshore reference resources.



At this workshop, you will have an opportunity to experience the art of painting on glass and discover a four dimensional world.



Workshop fee: VND440,000 ($19/42)

Register here.

For more information about the workshop, click here.