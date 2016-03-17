Wildlife 2.0: Gudrun Gut

The icon of the Berlin music scene and co-founder of the legendary band "Einstürzende Neubauten" will perform an audiovisual concert in Hanoi.

Gudrun Gut, regarded as an icon of the alternative scene in Berlin, and the German electronic artist the world can't live without, began her career in the early 1980s and rose to fame as a co-founder of the renowned experimental band "Einstürzende Neubauten".

Gudrun Gut’s music ranges from post punk and techno to indietronics. She merges electronic vibes with nostalgic sounds of musical genres such as blues or tango. Gut amplifies her innovative music with own video installations, so that her concerts become an extraordinary audiovisual experience.

Famous for her solo career, she has also worked with many well-known artists, like the Swiss electronic musician Thomas Fehlmann and the Canadian Myra Davies. Gudrun also supports the young electro scene and especially female artists through her record labels Moabit music and Monika enterprise.

Her long discography is complemented by numerous live concerts in Germany and abroad. Her concerts enjoy great popularity not only in Europe, but also in the United States, Latin America, Russia, New Zealand and Australia, not least because she is known to interact with the audience. In 2015 she performed at the Nrmal Festival in Mexico City and this year she will tour Australia.

Depending on the weather, the concert will take place in the courtyard or inside the hall.

Free entry at Goethe Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc street

8 p.m, March 23, 2016