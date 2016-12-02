Vietnam – Korea Giant Lantern Festival

After touring countries like the USA, Japan and Taiwan, Korea's Giant Lantern Festival is finally coming to Vietnam.

The festival will features unique performances by international artists as well as the following entertainment activities:

- Five displays of gigantic lanterns

- Dance cover competitions

- Over 200 shopping and entertainment booths from Vietnamese and Korean retailers.

Entrance ticket:

Adult: VND80,000 ($3.5)

Kid: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Free entrance for children under 80cm tall.

For online tickets, click here.