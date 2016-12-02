VnExpress International
Vietnam – Korea Giant Lantern Festival

December 2, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 05:00 pm, Sat 03 Dec 2016
LePARC Shopping mall Gamuda City, Phap Van, Hoang Mai, Hanoi

The internationally-acclaimed display of massive lanterns will hit Hanoi this weekend. 

After touring countries like the USA, Japan and Taiwan, Korea's Giant Lantern Festival is finally coming to Vietnam. 

The festival will features unique performances by international artists as well as the following entertainment activities:

- Five displays of gigantic lanterns

- Dance cover competitions

- Over 200 shopping and entertainment booths from Vietnamese and Korean retailers.

Entrance ticket:

Adult: VND80,000 ($3.5)

Kid: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Free entrance for children under 80cm tall.

For online tickets, click here.

