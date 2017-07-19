VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Vietnam International Finger-Style Guitar Festival 2017

July 19, 2017 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 19 Jul 2017
Conservatory of HCMC, 112 Nguyen Du, District 1, HCMC

Get ready to join an all-star fingerstyle night and be inspired.

The International Finger-Style Guitar Festival (IFSGF) is an annual event that has been held in Asia since 2010. This year, the IFSGF welcomes famous finger-picking guitarists from all over the world. 

Justin King (USA)

Renowned for his percussive "tapping" style influenced by Flamenco and Celtic music, Justin King inspires audiences with his cutting-edge techniques.

Jacques Stotzem (Belgium)

Stotzem is one of the world's most versatile fingerstyle guitarists with an innovative approach, and an unique and refined musical style.

Agustin Amigo (Germany)

"Sensational, sweet and heart-wrenching" is how Agustin Amigo's performances have been described. His clear vocals and unique playing style create bold notes that blend into captivating music.

Akihiro Tanaka (Japan)

As an artist for Yamaha Music, Akihiro Tanaka is known for hits such as "Silver Wings" and "Etude of the Sun". His style is a combination of smooth transitions, attractive rhythms and striking bass strings.

Duy Phong (Vietnam)

A talented, young Vietnamese guitarist who performed at Sungha Jung's sold-out show in Vietnam in 2014. Duy Phong is calm, creative and considered as an entirely new element to fingerstyle playing in Vietnam.

Tickets start at VND 500,000.

Tickets available on ticketbox and tikkit, or can be purchased directly at Doremi Shop on 6F Ngô Thời Nhiệm, D3, HCMC.

Tags: fingerstyle Vietnam
 
Read more
Hanoi Talks: Sounds that make a city

Hanoi Talks: Sounds that make a city

Cultural exchange: From Traditional to Modern To He

Cultural exchange: From Traditional to Modern To He

Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Workshop: Uncial Calligraphy

Workshop: Uncial Calligraphy

A Contemporary Concert

A Contemporary Concert

Artist Talk: Sandrine & Phi Phi Oanh – 'Different Perspectives'

Artist Talk: Sandrine & Phi Phi Oanh – 'Different Perspectives'

Party: Carnaval De Caribbean

Party: Carnaval De Caribbean

 
go to top