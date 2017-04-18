With more than 20 shows meticulously invested and organized, Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017 will introduce impressive new collections for the season.
The show promises to create a new trend for the Vietnamese fashion market. This is a chance for models in Hanoi and Saigon to embrace the latest designs and confidently stride down the professional catwalk.
Tickets:
Single pass: VND500,000 ($22)
Day pass: VND900,000 ( $39.6)
Opening day pass: VND2,000,000 ($87.9)
Get your ticket here.