Exhibition: 25 Apr 2017 to 28 Apr 2017, 08:00 am - 11:00 am

With more than 20 shows meticulously invested and organized, Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017 will introduce impressive new collections for the season.

The show promises to create a new trend for the Vietnamese fashion market. This is a chance for models in Hanoi and Saigon to embrace the latest designs and confidently stride down the professional catwalk.

Tickets:

Single pass: VND500,000 ($22)

Day pass: VND900,000 ( $39.6)

Opening day pass: VND2,000,000 ($87.9)

Get your ticket here.