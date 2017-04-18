VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017

April 18, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 am, Tue 25 Apr 2017
Exhibition: 25 Apr 2017 to 28 Apr 2017, 08:00 am - 11:00 am
GEM Center, 8 Nguyen Binh Khiem Str., District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

A series of catwalk shows and impressive collections by international and homegrown designers.

vietnam-international-fashion-week-spring-summer-2017

With more than 20 shows meticulously invested and organized, Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017 will introduce impressive new collections for the season.

The show promises to create a new trend for the Vietnamese fashion market. This is a chance for models in Hanoi and Saigon to embrace the latest designs and confidently stride down the professional catwalk.

Tickets:

Single pass: VND500,000 ($22)

Day pass: VND900,000 ( $39.6)

Opening day pass: VND2,000,000 ($87.9)

Get your ticket here.

Tags: fashion week Vietnam International fashion week spring summer 2017
 
Read more
Contemporary dance: 'Beyond Absence' by Sébastien Ly

Contemporary dance: 'Beyond Absence' by Sébastien Ly

Outdoor market: Outcast Boho Market

Outdoor market: Outcast Boho Market

Movie Night: 'The Dressmaker'

Movie Night: 'The Dressmaker'

Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen

Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen

EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top