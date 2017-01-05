To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between two nations, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), the Vietnam-India Friendship Association and Youth Culture House will coordinate with the Consulate General of India in HCMC and INCHAM to hold “Vietnam – India Cultural Week”.

The “Vietnam – India Friendship Day” will open the cultural week with culture, cuisine, arts, music and a photo exhibition to introduce India to HCMC people and the Indian community in HCMC.

Free entrance