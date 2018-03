Look for a great day with cool people and music? Jump in the Unicorn Pool Party at J.U.S.T. Station.

Only 80 tickets available, unlimited sangria included.



Let's dive in, splash around and unleash your own sexinesss!

Music: Pop/Dance

Included accessories: Suncream, Unicorns Floaty, Pink Balloons

Dress code: As colorful as possible

Age: Over 18

Ticket: VND300.000

For booking: 0933813857 Ms.Thao and 01208545999 Mr. Travis