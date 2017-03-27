traditional-pottery-making-in-hanoi

Wlike Help Center for Foreigners (WHCF) is holding a free pottery class in Hanoi.
Ceramic artist Nguyen Dang Vong will be your mentor for the day. He has developed many products based on the glaze and decorative patterns of the traditional ceramic style typical of Luy Lau in Bac Ninh Province.
Click here to see more: https://www.facebook.com/NguyenDangVong/videos/1834933693440455/
He will share his experience and skills, and it should also be a great chance to exchange Vietnamese language and culture.
Free entry
To register, follow these two steps:
*Step 1: Join this group https://www.facebook.com/groups/WlikeHelpForeigner/
*Step 2: Please fill in the form via: https://goo.gl/forms/nzRWTO8IMqQjwUl52
Hotline: 091 357 1105