Traditional Pottery Making in Hanoi

March 27, 2017 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 am, Sun 02 Apr 2017
710B Lac Long Quan street, Tay Ho district, Hanoi.

Come and get dirty 'Ghost'-style and learn how to make a lovely clay pot or whatever you fancy for free.

traditional-pottery-making-in-hanoi

Wlike Help Center for Foreigners (WHCF) is holding a free pottery class in Hanoi.

Ceramic artist Nguyen Dang Vong will be your mentor for the day. He has developed many products based on the glaze and decorative patterns of the traditional ceramic style typical of Luy Lau in Bac Ninh Province.

Click here to see more: https://www.facebook.com/NguyenDangVong/videos/1834933693440455/

He will share his experience and skills, and it should also be a great chance to exchange Vietnamese language and culture.

Free entry

To register, follow these two steps:

*Step 1: Join this group https://www.facebook.com/groups/WlikeHelpForeigner/

*Step 2: Please fill in the form via: https://goo.gl/forms/nzRWTO8IMqQjwUl52

Hotline: 091 357 1105

Tags: traditional pottery Vietnam culture Hanoi
 
