Together - Running with the Blind

"Together" is a running competition where pairs of visually impaired runners and their sighted counterparts support each other to finish a race of 1.7 km or 3.4 km around Hoan Kiem Lake.



The event aims to bring the visually impaired and sighted people closer together.



In addition to running, "Together" will also put on other activities to help participants understand more about the life of the visually impaired.



- Experience corner for sighted individuals: Mimic the conditions faced by visually impaired people; introduction to the use of the cane and to the daily experiences of the visually impaired.

- Music corner: Performances by visually impaired musicians.

- Chess corner: Are you confident enough to play chess chess against someone with a visual impairment?

For more information, click here.

Free entrance.