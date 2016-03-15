VnExpress International
TIMBUKTU

By Pham Van   March 15, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 17 Mar 2016
l'Espace 24 Trang Tien street

TIMBUKTU is one of the films to feature at the 9th Francophone Film Festival, an initiative of the International Organization of Francophonie. Nine films will be screened during the festival from France, Switzerland, Canada, Belgium, Vietnam and Egypt.

Director: Abderrahmane Sissako

Cast: Ibrahim Ahmed, Abel Jafri, Toulou Kiki

Timbuktu centers around the life of a Kidane and Satima. Their life changes dramatically when Timbuktu comes under Islamic extremists' control. Everything soon turns sour. Music, cigarettes, and all other kinds of entertainement are soon banned. The locals at first react strongly, but their protests are soon quashed at the sight of public punishment resulting from their resistance, and people gradually turn silent and accept the ugly regulations.

Subtitle: Vietnamese

Price: VND50,000

Preferential price: VND40,000

Tickets available at l'Espace

