October 18, 2016 | 09:43 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Sat 22 Oct 2016
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Rock City

the-new-era-neon-night

The freshest underground music with Neon visuals, decor and live graffti.

:::Program:::

In the Courtyard:::

Alistair Hobson - Music and Sound Design [LIVE] will be rocking the courtyard with his unique style with emotive, melodic rhythms, with a focus on manipulating real world sound into music, textures and bass.

LIVE NEON Grafitti by RIVA will be creating some neon master pieces while you watch. This guy is seriously talented and puts on a great show!

Red Room:::

NEON and UV decor and installations, glowsticks, glow glasses, UV face painting and artwork display by RIVA.

DJs:

Spectrum [U.K. Bass, Garage & Grime]

Pete T [Breaks & Bass]

Quickfire (Guy) [Drum & Bass]

MC Harry Badman (Harrison)

*optional*

New Rave Neon dress theme / futuristic, go crazy, get your neon leggins out or you flourecent T-shirt and win a prize for the most neon'd up person!

FREE TIGER Draft Keg from 9 p.m. until it runs out

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Tags: Hanoi Rock City The New Era neon night Hanoi
 
