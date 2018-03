The Dark Side is back at The Lighthouse with another episode this Friday. Expect an unique and exclusive sound set with DJ Undermount and amazing electronic cocktails from the world's top music labels, including Get Physical, Suara and Truesoul.

DJ Undermount will kick the night off at 9 p.m. to get the party started and set the mood, followed by The Dark Side resident DJs Mike Ruth and Tristyan Lebrun, who will carry the party on into the early hours.

Free entrance