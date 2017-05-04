The Beats Saigon presents DJ Woody (ITF World Champion)

The Beats Saigon presents World Champion Turntablist DJ Woody from the U.K. playing a special 1-hour AV live set and 1-hour DJ set.



Woody started DJing in 1992 but made his name through the DJ competition circuit in 2001. He was the first European DJ to win the ITF (International Turntablist Federation) World Championship in San Francisco. A year later, he won the Vestax World title. Woody is known for his innovative and musical approach to turntablism and is responsible for the invention of various scratches and techniques, including his famous signature Woodpecker Scratch.

Line Up:

DJ Woody

JASE

JIN

DUY TUAN

2STONE

Entry fee: VND150,000 ($6.6) | VND100,000 ($4.4) (before 11pm)

