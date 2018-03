TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

It's International Reggae Day, ready to bounce and share the love at Hanoi Rock City and Indika Saigon. Not in the mood for reggae? Save the date for Pink Floyd, techno, trap and acoustics at the best pubs of both cities.

International Reggae Day: One Love 9 p.m., Saturday, July 1 Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Hanoi

Pink Floyd - The Wall Festival #2 7:45 p.m., Friday, June 30 VUI Studio, 3c Tong Duy Tan, Hanoi

Improv Comedy Beginner Class with Brian Nathan 3 p.m., Saturday, July 1 The Rotten Grapes, Level 2, 101A Nguyen Khuyen, Hanoi

Workshop Thai Embroidery 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1 Level 2, 203 ,CT5A, Me Tri Thuong, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi

Music Night: Hibs & Hobs, Quan & Paul Anton 10 p.m., Friday, June 30 Savage, 112 Xuan Dieu, Hanoi

International Reggae Day at Indika 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1 Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

Opera Show: The Magic Flute 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, June 30 & July 1 Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

Travelearn - Passage to Chợ Lớn 8 a.m., Sunday, July 2 195/23 Dien Bien Phu, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Deerockz Hiphop Workshop 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1 X-Clown Studio, 286/27 To Hien Thanh, District 10, HCMC

Music Night: Backstage 11 EP 3 8 p.m., Sunday, July 2 En Tea, Floor G, Robot Tower, 308 Dien Bien Phu, District 3, HCMC

Music Night: Agata, Nic Ford 8 p.m., Friday, June 30 The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC