#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Check out our What's on section for more details.

|| An Experimental Concert: The drifting motion ||

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, June 2

A contemporary music concert by sound artists/experimental musicians Mathias Rossignol and Nhung Nguyen (Sound Awakener) featuring guest artist Vu Dinh Trong Thang.



Following the success of their performance at Manzi last year, sound artists Nhung Nguyen and Mathias Rossignol will continue to explore and expand the relationship between sounds, visual effects and movements.

The concert also includes a Q & A section for audience members to find out more about the work and the artists' practices.

Limited seating capacity.

Please note that the programme is not appropriate for children under 12.

Entry: 150,000 VND ($6.6) per person (incl. one free drink)

|| Paper Making Tour - Become a craft man in one day ||

Zó Paper, Art & Craft 27, ngõ 5A Trần Phú, Hanoi, Vietnam.

7:30 a.m., Sunday, June 4

This tour is an unique experience to learn about the papermaking process and understand the livelihoods of the Muong ethnic minority from the north of Vietnam.



In the morning, you will visit the community house in Suoi Re Village to see a presentation about the history of paper making and the process, before getting the chance to make your own paper.



In the afternoon, you will visit a family and see how they make Do paper for a living. Dó paper is manufactured through a painstaking process requiring up to 100 steps, and is famous for being durable and beautiful.

Register here.

|| Swing like you're wearing flappers - maybe?||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Swing time with Hanoing Jazz Band. Expect 14 to 16 professional musicians on stage that night! Also a special guest to be announced!

Entry: 50,000 VND ($2.2) per person

|| AFRO ASIA Vol 1: Zamina & Aleph ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi.

8:30 p.m., Friday, June 2

The launch is to explore the musical connections and interactions between Africa and Asia. Afro Asia is hosted by Zamina.



Formed as Hanoi’s first live reggae act in late 2010, Zamina soon began exploring the West African yoruba, afrobeat, makossa and Filipino roots of its founding members. After a quiet couple of years, Zamina are back strong in 2017 with a refreshed lineup and an irresistible energy that is already heating up dance floors around Hanoi. Roots and reggae vibes meet African rhythms in Asia.

Joining Zamina at the first Afro Asia will be special guests Aleph, Hanoi’s newest world music group. Aleph’s members mix a diverse set of instruments and feels from West Africa through Morocco, Turkey, India and Southeast Asia, weaving intricate grooves on gumbri, tabla, ney, guitar and other instruments that explore old and new connections between the different musical traditions of Africa and Asia.

Between the live acts, Zamina Sound System will be serving up ‘70s West African funk and afrobeat, with some live percussion from Ethan Vlah and others.

Entry: 50,000 VND ($2.2) per person

|| Aqatuki Live at Rec Room w/ special guests ||

Rec Room Hanoi Creative City, 20th floor, No. 1 Luong Yen Street, Hanoi

6 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Aqatauki Live at Rec Room with special guests Squid Eye, Numbfoot, ecotional and Tomes. AQATUKI is an instrumental band formed in 1997 in the Amagasaki industrial area in Japan.

Their music expresses the loudness of factory landscape, played by two guitar and one dub engineer. The original sound is the true feeling of a combination of human blues and explotion; a viberation that will shake your soul.

Entry: VND150,000 ($2.2) early bird/VND200,000 ($8.8) at the door. Early bird tickets available here.

|| These Animals - Book launch and exhibition by Michelle Wise ||

ClickSpace Coworking & Spacebar Cafe Villa 15, Lane 76 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho.

7 p.m., Friday, June 2

The Hanoi community has a special chance to view and purchase limited editions, prints and books in an exhibition of work created by local artist Michelle Wise and award winning author Jane Rawson at Spacebar.

The book is a collection of prints and prose. Jane won't be at the opening as she is in Melbourne. She is the author of two novels – "A Wrong Turn at the Office of Unmade Lists" and "From the Wreck" – and a novella, "Formaldehyde". She is also the co-author of "The Handbook: Surviving and Living with Climate Change".

Michelle Wise is an artist & educator based in Hanoi, Vietnam. She has been teaching art at international schools for 15 years, With a degree in Fine Arts, she has exhibited work in an eclectic range of media including lacquer, paintings, drawings, ceramics and printmaking.

Free entry

|| Public Opening Couleurs d'Asie Saigon ||

Couleurs d'Asie by Réhahn, Saigon Floor 1, 151/7 Dong Khoi, Ho Chi Minh City.

Opening: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, June 3

The opening of French photographer Réhahn's new official gallery, Couleurs d’Asie by Réhahn - Saigon, at Floor 1, 115/7 Dong Khoi (just next to L’Usine).

Free entry.

|| Shhhhh [Tōkyō], Dan Lo ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City.

8 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Get ready for a journey through the tribal underbelly of electronic dance music with this shaman of the game: SHHHHH.

A key figure in the Tokyo underground dance world, SHHHHH is known for his eclectic, trance-inducing sets that can take anything from obscure Amazonian spirit journey rhythms, rare and powerful Afrobeat and unidentifiable Asiatic movements, inject them with electricity and make the dance floor move with an energy that is hard to find. Guaranteed audio safari and sonic adventure time.



Entry: 150,000 VND ($6.6) person, Free before 9 p.m.

|| Hip-Hop/Funk /Soul with Boomslang ||

Rogue Saigon 13 Pasteur (floor 2), Ho Chi Minh City

9 p.m., Saturday, June 3

BoomSlang DJ Binaural Dropout will be dropping some choice hip hop, funk, soul and R'n'B cuts for you this Saturday.

Binaural Dropout is a DJ/beatmaker from the U.K., striking a balance between nostalgic 90’s classics and modern contemporary beats, he is always on the lookout for new sounds and has become a regular on the Saigon circuit.

Come down early for some chilled vibes... or boogie down later to get your groove on!

Free entry

|| Outdoor Movie: Begin Again ||

Hung Hoa Cinema, 11A Hoa Hung Street, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

6 p.m., Sunday, June 4

Gretta (Keira Knightley) and her long-time boyfriend Dave (Adam Levine) are college sweethearts and songwriting partners who decamp for New York when he lands a deal with a major label. But the trappings of his new-found fame soon tempt Dave to stray, and a reeling, lovelorn Gretta is left on her own. Her world takes a turn for the better when Dan (Mark Ruffalo), a disgraced record-label exec, stumbles upon her performing on an East Village stage and is immediately captivated by her raw talent. From this chance encounter emerges an enchanting portrait of a mutually transformative collaboration, set to the soundtrack of a summer in New York City.

Find tickets here.