TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective' ||

Work Room Four, 24th floor, Packexim Building, lane 15, An Duong Vuong St, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Opening: 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 19

Exhibition: May 19 to June 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

A show of propaganda artworks created between 1969 and 1972 by the late celebrated Cuban graphic artist René Mederos and five contemporary Vietnamese artists.

This exhibition showcasing eighteen archival prints of the paintings/posters that Mederos created during his two visits to Vietnam is the first time they have been exhibited in Vietnam since their initial display in the country.

Complimenting the show will be the works of five contemporary Vietnamese artists: Le Quy Tong, Nguyen The Son, Nguyen Nghia Cuong, Pham Khac Quang and Giang Nguyen

Free entry

|| DJ Hardwell in Hanoi ||

My Dinh National Stadium, Le Duc Tho St., Tu Liem District, Hanoi

4 p.m., Saturday, May 20

‘Go Hardwell or Go Home’ is expected to bring some of his iconic beats to a crowd of 20,000.

The 29-year-old is a Dutch big room house and electro house DJ, record producer and remixer. He was voted the world’s No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag in 2013, and again in 2014.

Hardwell performed once in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014. He is best known for his sets at major music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Sunburn and Tomorrowland.

The organizers say Hardwell will be joined by another artist from the world’s top 100 DJs.

Tickets rom VND750,000 ($33)

Get your tickets here.

|| Easy Flow Hip Hop Show ||

Sidewalk Hanoi - Beer Bar & Snacks, 199D Nghi Tam St., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

08:00 pm, Saturday, May 20

Easy Flow Hip Hop Show is a monthly event celebrating hip hop. Come and enjoy 90s hip hop, break-dancing , beat-boxing, rap battles and more

Great food - sandwiches & salads

Chicken Schnitzel

Mixed vegetables

Drink specials:

Free Boerewors 7:30 p.m.-8p.m.

Free Rum'n'Coke 8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Free entry

|| Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past ||

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Quare, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Friday, May 19

The premiere of 'Saigon - City of My Childhood' by Vietnamese musican Vinh Lai presents beautiful memories of old Saigon at Tet.

With works in various fields including song, chamber music, symphony, film soundtracks and theater, Vinh Lai has been awarded the Music Award by the Vietnam Musicians Association and the State Prize for Literature - Art.

"Touching the Past" by choreographers Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung was created in 2013 and has been praised by professionals and audiences for its innovative, inspirational expressions and profound meaning.

Tickets from VND200,000 ($8.8).

For bookings, please call 08 38237295 or 0903604539

For more info, click here.

|| Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh Str., District 4, HCMC

09:00 p.m., Friday, May 19

Fire the stage with the 'United Nations of Techno' in Saigon.

Saigon Techno crew Heart Beat are finally back at The Obs. For this special occasion, Xhin, a Singaporean national, will bring you organic pure Heart Beat sounds.

Artist's info:

Xhin, pronounced "Sheen", is a Singaporean dance and electronic music DJ who has been crafting ominous cuts of cutting-edge electronic music since 1997. In early 2003, he released "Xycle", a self-promotional EP that made the industry stand up and take notice. He followed that with his debut album ”Superso- nicstate” the following year. Xhin has played extensively at various clubs and important events in Germany and Vietnam.

Entry: VND150,000 VND ($6.6); free before 11 p.m.

For more info, click here.

|| Saigon Soul Pool Party - Free Entry Fiesta ||

Saigon Soul, 76 Le Lai, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

10:00a.m., Saturday, May 20

From organizers:

Saigon Soul has become an institution for many expats, locals and travelers as the liveliest Pool Party & Dayclub in Saigon. Every Saturday from late November until mid May you’ll enjoy the finest DJs that Saigon has to offer.

Their house music fuelled event series is defined by its great party atmosphere & amazing crowd of 600+ people, all in the elegant surroundings of the New World Saigon Hotel pool.

Upscale and chic, yet, down, dirty and outright affordable, you’ll be guaranteed a sexy, water fuelled event in an unforgettable atmosphere! What better way to spend a Saturday?

For

|| Saigon Underground Festival 2017 ||

Vietopia Centre, 02-04, Street Number 9, Distric 7, HCMC

09:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20

Exclusive underground festival in Saigon with Indie film screening, art exhibits, music performances and a flea market.

Saigon Underground Festival 2017 (SUF 2017) is the first underground festival in Vietnam. Coming to Saigon in 2017, SUF offers a wide range of entertainment activities for hungry creatives, aspiring artist-to-bes and anyone in between. Watch your artistic voyage unfold at the all-in-one festival.

Tickets: VND150,000 ($6.6)

For bookings, please visit here.