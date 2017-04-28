#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Metropole Hanoi Hosts Michelin-Starred Celebrity Chef Christophe Lerouy ||

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, 15 Ngo Quyen Str, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Friday & Saturday, April 28 - 29, 2017

The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is set to welcome the celebrity guest chef for two unique culinary experiences on April 28 and 29 at the hotel’s French fine-dining restaurant, Le Beaulieu.

Part of the Metropole’s annual Les Arômes Festival, diners will see Chef Lerouy bring his eclectic Asian-inspired French fare to Hanoi for the first time.

Dinner fee: VND1,800,000 ($79) (Open to both hotel guests and non-hotel guests )

For additional pricing and more information, please contact +84 (0) 4 3826 6919 ext. 8200 or email h1555-fb3@sofitel.com.

|| Discussion: Boundless Form - Historical Origins and Jazz Philosophy ||

Rose Garden Tower, 1st Floor, 170 Ngoc Khanh Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

4p.m., Friday, April 28

From the organizer:

To celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, join us for a discussion on the historical and cultural factors that created the conditions for the emergence of Jazz as a musical genre in the United State.

Speaker: Daniel McCullough, U.S. Embassy Hanoi

The speaker will discuss his views on Jazz as a way to cultivate an innovative state of mind. Also you will have a chance to listen to some examples of Jazz recording and two live Jazz tunes from our speaker.

Language: English

Free entry. Register here.

|| Boogie to balearic vibes: Klassik by Konka @ Mojito Bar & Lounge ||

Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich Street, Hoan Kiem Street, Hanoi

8p.m., Saturday, April 29

From the original "Paradise Garage to Ibiza” - Saturday April 29 at Mojitos Bar & Lounge, comes a special trio. DJ Konka will be spinning his hottest hits with seductive beats from boogie to balearic vibes with support from DJ BRAIN and Cherushi Die with classical tropical live violin vibes.

Come join us for delicious cocktails that only Mojitos are known for and sexy dancing as we will create a captivating and prime dance floor area. This will be a great opportunity to meet beautiful people and a night you don’t want to miss!

DJ Konka - Boogie to Balearic Vibes

DJ Brain - Latin & Disco House

DJ Cherushi Die bringing LIVE Violin All Night

Entry fee:

8p.m. Free

After 9p.m. VND80,000 ($3.5)

|| Ballet performance: 'Cinderella' ||

HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

8p.m., Friday, April 28

Enjoy a fun performance of the classic fairy tale in Hanoi.

A shimmering, dreamlike and thrilling performance of Cinderella is to be staged at the Hanoi Opera House. The cast will include famous Japanese dancer Nobuo Fujino, as well as outstanding artists from the Hanoi Ballet and Symphony Orchestra.

Entry fee: VND400,000 ($17.6)

Contact: (08)3 823 7295 or 090 360 4539

|| Concert & Gala Dinner: The Age of Enlightenment ||

Salon Saigon, 6D Ngo Thoi Nhiem Str., District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

6:30p.m., Friday, April 28

Classical music, visual arts and fine dining

An evening of the arts will be bought to you by Saigon Classical, an organization that aims to connect classical Vietnamese performers with the public and create a platform for classical music in the city.

Combine this orchestrated concert with the retrospective exhibition: 'Lingering at the Peculiar Pavilion' by visual artist Vo Tran Chau and a delectable fine-dining 6-course dinner, and you will surely have an elated experience at a beautiful historical house in the heart of Saigon.

Ticket price: VND2,250,000 ($99)/ Pax (tables for 2 to 16)

Book via ticketbox (Deadline: 4p.m. - Friday, April 28)

For more info, click here.

|| Hiphop music: Piu Piu presents DJ Angelo ||

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

10p.m., Saturday, April 29

This is the DJ who taught your favorite DJ how to DJ.

Angelo - one of the world's most respected and “complete DJs” - successfully straddling the complex arenas of Club DJing, Turntablism, Exclusive Parties, Music Production, DJ Product consultancy, and much more.

His appeal is universal, and with support all over the world (including over 10 million YouTube views), DJ Angelo fuses the musical with the technical, the accessible with the credible, and he is capable of keeping both his dance floors alight and his spectators in a state of awe.

Tickets: https://ticketbox.vn/event/dj-angelo-at-piu-piu-64974/40602

VND100,000 ($4.4) presales / VND150,000 ($6.6) at the door if available