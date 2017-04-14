VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By VnExpress   April 14, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

A weekend bursting with themed concerts, art exhibitions and Easter celebrations.

Check out our What's On section for more details.

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend

|| Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons ||

Hanoi Opera House, Trang Tien St., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday April 14

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-1

A unique event featuring talented artists from Spain and Vietnam.

Part I:

Conductor: David Gomez Ramirez (Spain)

Part II

Ballet: “Rite of Spring”

Music: Igor Stravinsky

Choreographer: Pham Minh

Performers: Phan Van Luong, Viet An and dancers of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

A mysterious tale combined with Igor Stravinsky’s beautiful music.

Tickets:

VND300,000 ($13.20) - VND400,000 ($17.60) - VND600,000 ($26.50)

For tickets, contact: 091 348 9858, 098 306 7996 or 097 737 7456 (Ms. Huyen)

|| Community event: Sidewalk Circus Takeover ||

Sidewalk Hanoi - Beer Bar & Snacks, 199 D Nghi Tam, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

3 p.m., Sunday, April 16

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-2

The Hanoi Circus Community Sidewalk takeover is back by popular demand.

This Sunday, the Sidewalk will open at 3 p.m. with an afternoon hosted by one of Hanoi's favorite communities. There will be large spaces for people to play with circus equipment, be you a poi expert or a hoop beginner.

Not sure how to juggle? There will be plenty of circus regulars around who may be able to give you some pointers.

Free entry

|| Guitar solo: Chris Wilson & Group DJ ||

Natura Pub, 51/52 To Ngoc Van Str., Tay Ho District, Ha Noi

9 p.m., Sunday, April 16

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3

Chris Wilson is an Irish singer songwriter from Swords County in Dublin. Chris has been traveling as a musician for five years, playing music in over four continents and 15 countries. His music and story is one of the classic troubadour, taking influence from Bob Dylan, John Martyn and Nick Drake, while keeping a contemporary Irish backbone.

Original music about love, friends, and ideas formed from life on the road. This time the music at the lounge will be handled with Group DJ Puzzle, Funky, Disco and House, all funky tunes on the dance floor, plus Docker beer all night long.

Free entry

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-4

|| Trap music: Yellow Claw ||

Envy Club, 74-76 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia St., District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9:45 p.m., Friday, April 14

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-5

ENVY Club is proud to bring you two of the most talented DJs from the Netherlands.

"Yellow Claw’’ are ranked #48 in DJs Mag Top 100. Belonging to the Barong Family, "Yellow Claw " have collaborated with world renowned artists such as Diplo and Ty Dolla $ign, Tiësto and Pusha T.

The duo are sure to kick off an amazing night at ENVY Club.

#Booknow 08 39 138 168

|| Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

6 p.m., Saturday, April 15

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-6

The author pays mischievous homage to the significance of the written word, intrigued by how and why the Vietnamese language was given a Romanized script.

For more information about Phan Thao Nguyen and this exhibition, please visit: https://goo.gl/XqZO0t 

Free entry

|| Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun ||

Hard Rock Cafe Basement, Kumho Asiana Plaza, 39 Le Duan St., District 1, HCMC

11 a.m., Sunday, April 16

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-7

To celebrate Easter Sunday, Hard Rock Cafe has prepared traditional brunch favorites with an international touch.

Easter Brunch Buffet:

VND500,000 ($22) for adults (including one free drink)

VND300,000 ($13.2) for children under 12 years old (including one free drink)

Easter Sunday Activities:

Magic Show | Easter Egg Hunt | Balloon Sculpture

For more information & reservations, contact: (08) 6291 7595

Tags: Vietnam travel entertainment TGIF weekend
 
Read more
Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017

Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017

EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun

Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun

Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons

Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons

 
go to top