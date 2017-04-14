TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Check out our What's On section for more details.
|| Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons ||
Hanoi Opera House, Trang Tien St., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
8 p.m., Friday April 14
A unique event featuring talented artists from Spain and Vietnam.
Part I:
Conductor: David Gomez Ramirez (Spain)
Part II
Ballet: “Rite of Spring”
Music: Igor Stravinsky
Choreographer: Pham Minh
Performers: Phan Van Luong, Viet An and dancers of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet
A mysterious tale combined with Igor Stravinsky’s beautiful music.
Tickets:
VND300,000 ($13.20) - VND400,000 ($17.60) - VND600,000 ($26.50)
For tickets, contact: 091 348 9858, 098 306 7996 or 097 737 7456 (Ms. Huyen)
|| Community event: Sidewalk Circus Takeover ||
Sidewalk Hanoi - Beer Bar & Snacks, 199 D Nghi Tam, Tay Ho District, Hanoi
3 p.m., Sunday, April 16
The Hanoi Circus Community Sidewalk takeover is back by popular demand.
This Sunday, the Sidewalk will open at 3 p.m. with an afternoon hosted by one of Hanoi's favorite communities. There will be large spaces for people to play with circus equipment, be you a poi expert or a hoop beginner.
Not sure how to juggle? There will be plenty of circus regulars around who may be able to give you some pointers.
Free entry
|| Guitar solo: Chris Wilson & Group DJ ||
Natura Pub, 51/52 To Ngoc Van Str., Tay Ho District, Ha Noi
9 p.m., Sunday, April 16
Chris Wilson is an Irish singer songwriter from Swords County in Dublin. Chris has been traveling as a musician for five years, playing music in over four continents and 15 countries. His music and story is one of the classic troubadour, taking influence from Bob Dylan, John Martyn and Nick Drake, while keeping a contemporary Irish backbone.
Original music about love, friends, and ideas formed from life on the road. This time the music at the lounge will be handled with Group DJ Puzzle, Funky, Disco and House, all funky tunes on the dance floor, plus Docker beer all night long.
Free entry
|| Trap music: Yellow Claw ||
Envy Club, 74-76 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia St., District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
9:45 p.m., Friday, April 14
ENVY Club is proud to bring you two of the most talented DJs from the Netherlands.
"Yellow Claw’’ are ranked #48 in DJs Mag Top 100. Belonging to the Barong Family, "Yellow Claw " have collaborated with world renowned artists such as Diplo and Ty Dolla $ign, Tiësto and Pusha T.
The duo are sure to kick off an amazing night at ENVY Club.
#Booknow 08 39 138 168
|| Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen ||
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City
6 p.m., Saturday, April 15
The author pays mischievous homage to the significance of the written word, intrigued by how and why the Vietnamese language was given a Romanized script.
For more information about Phan Thao Nguyen and this exhibition, please visit: https://goo.gl/XqZO0t
Free entry
|| Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun ||
Hard Rock Cafe Basement, Kumho Asiana Plaza, 39 Le Duan St., District 1, HCMC
11 a.m., Sunday, April 16
To celebrate Easter Sunday, Hard Rock Cafe has prepared traditional brunch favorites with an international touch.
Easter Brunch Buffet:
VND500,000 ($22) for adults (including one free drink)
VND300,000 ($13.2) for children under 12 years old (including one free drink)
Easter Sunday Activities:
Magic Show | Easter Egg Hunt | Balloon Sculpture
For more information & reservations, contact: (08) 6291 7595