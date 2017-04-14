#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons ||

Hanoi Opera House, Trang Tien St., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday April 14

A unique event featuring talented artists from Spain and Vietnam.

Part I:

Conductor: David Gomez Ramirez (Spain)

Part II

Ballet: “Rite of Spring”

Music: Igor Stravinsky

Choreographer: Pham Minh

Performers: Phan Van Luong, Viet An and dancers of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

A mysterious tale combined with Igor Stravinsky’s beautiful music.

Tickets:

VND300,000 ($13.20) - VND400,000 ($17.60) - VND600,000 ($26.50)

For tickets, contact: 091 348 9858, 098 306 7996 or 097 737 7456 (Ms. Huyen)

|| Community event: Sidewalk Circus Takeover ||

Sidewalk Hanoi - Beer Bar & Snacks, 199 D Nghi Tam, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

3 p.m., Sunday, April 16







Free entry

|| Guitar solo: Chris Wilson

Natura Pub, 51/52 To Ngoc Van Str., Tay Ho District, Ha Noi

9 p.m., Sunday, April 16

|| Trap music: Yellow Claw ||

Envy Club, 74-76 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia St., District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9:45 p.m., Friday, April 14

ENVY Club is proud to bring you two of the most talented DJs from the Netherlands.

"Yellow Claw’’ are ranked #48 in DJs Mag Top 100. Belonging to the Barong Family, "Yellow Claw " have collaborated with world renowned artists such as Diplo and Ty Dolla $ign, Tiësto and Pusha T.

The duo are sure to kick off an amazing night at ENVY Club.

#Booknow 08 39 138 168

|| Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

6 p.m., Saturday, April 15

The author pays mischievous homage to the significance of the written word, intrigued by how and why the Vietnamese language was given a Romanized script.

For more information about Phan Thao Nguyen and this exhibition, please visit: https://goo.gl/XqZO0t

Free entry

|| Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun ||

Hard Rock Cafe Basement, Kumho Asiana Plaza, 39 Le Duan St., District 1, HCMC

11 a.m., Sunday, April 16

To celebrate Easter Sunday, Hard Rock Cafe has prepared traditional brunch favorites with an international touch.

Easter Brunch Buffet:

VND500,000 ($22) for adults (including one free drink)

VND300,000 ($13.2) for children under 12 years old (including one free drink)

Easter Sunday Activities:

Magic Show | Easter Egg Hunt | Balloon Sculpture

For more information & reservations, contact: (08) 6291 7595