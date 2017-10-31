VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

TEDxHanoiWomen Viewing Party: Bridges

October 31, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
TEDxHanoiWomen Viewing Party: Bridges
Opening: 07:00 pm, Sat 04 Nov 2017
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Come, stay curious and start the conversation with TEDWomen 2017.

From the organizer

TEDxHanoiWomen 2017 is a local, independently organized event in Hanoi that strives to recreate the unique experience found at TED. At its core, the fundamental goal of TED and TEDxHanoi is to foster and spread great ideas. We aim to provide a platform where thinkers and doers will be inspired and seize the opportunity to inspire others.

TEDxHanoiWomen will be streaming one of the six sessions from the event, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana from November 1-3. Along with the viewing, there will be live performances and networking activities.

For more information, visit TEDWomen2017

Buy online tickets here.  

Tags: TEDxHanoiWomen TEDWomen 2017
 
Read more
Cine-Concert: Battleship Potemkin | Live music by MMMR

Cine-Concert: Battleship Potemkin | Live music by MMMR

Day of the Dead at De la Rosa

Day of the Dead at De la Rosa

Identity Halloween

Identity Halloween

Quest Festival 2017

Quest Festival 2017

Japanese Film Festival 2017

Japanese Film Festival 2017

Hanoi Craft Beer Marathon

Hanoi Craft Beer Marathon

Spirit of Friendship: A Talk-Fest

Spirit of Friendship: A Talk-Fest

Indika Live Saturday feat. Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra

Indika Live Saturday feat. Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra

 
go to top