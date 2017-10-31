TEDxHanoiWomen Viewing Party: Bridges

From the organizer

TEDxHanoiWomen 2017 is a local, independently organized event in Hanoi that strives to recreate the unique experience found at TED. At its core, the fundamental goal of TED and TEDxHanoi is to foster and spread great ideas. We aim to provide a platform where thinkers and doers will be inspired and seize the opportunity to inspire others.

TEDxHanoiWomen will be streaming one of the six sessions from the event, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana from November 1-3. Along with the viewing, there will be live performances and networking activities.

For more information, visit TEDWomen2017.

Buy online tickets here.