VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Tea party & fashion: Prêt-à-porTea

May 12, 2016 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Sat 14 May 2016
InterContinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel, 5 Tu Hoa Street, West Lake, Hanoi.

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

tea-party-fashion-pret-a-portea

Started by Diego and Laura in Hanoi in 2004 and filled with wonderful inspirations from every aspect of life, Chula will take you on a journey through slices of life.

Tea time with a fashion twist. Are you ready?

On this occasion, you will be treated to a glamorous parade that showcases the latest collections by Chula & Huulala. So join us as the elegant setting of the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake becomes a runway for contemporary fashion and classic afternoon tea. Savor a deliciously gourmet selection of fashionable treats inspired by your favorite designs, while sipping on the finest range of teas offered by the house.

The event will be happening at 3p.m., May 14, 2016.

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel, 5 Tu Hoa Street, West Lake, Hanoi.

Price: VND390,000/adult

Booking online is available here.

Tags: InterContinental Hanoi Westlake tea party fashion show chula
 
Read more
Brandy tasting: Calvados Cocktail

Brandy tasting: Calvados Cocktail

Theater in working with special needs people

Theater in working with special needs people

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

European Film Festival 2016

European Film Festival 2016

Exhibition – Installation “The Meeting Point”

Exhibition – Installation “The Meeting Point”

Japanese sound and dance performance

Japanese sound and dance performance

Special concert features talented young musicians

Special concert features talented young musicians

Subscription Concert Vol.92

Subscription Concert Vol.92

 
go to top