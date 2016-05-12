Tea party & fashion: Prêt-à-porTea

Started by Diego and Laura in Hanoi in 2004 and filled with wonderful inspirations from every aspect of life, Chula will take you on a journey through slices of life.

Tea time with a fashion twist. Are you ready?

On this occasion, you will be treated to a glamorous parade that showcases the latest collections by Chula & Huulala. So join us as the elegant setting of the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake becomes a runway for contemporary fashion and classic afternoon tea. Savor a deliciously gourmet selection of fashionable treats inspired by your favorite designs, while sipping on the finest range of teas offered by the house.

The event will be happening at 3p.m., May 14, 2016.

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel, 5 Tu Hoa Street, West Lake, Hanoi.

Price: VND390,000/adult

Booking online is available here.