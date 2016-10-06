tango-flash-mob-saigon

Saigon Tango Club wishes to invite you to Tango Flash Mob Dance in Saigon, from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What is Flash Mob?

Flash Mob is a social activity. A flash mob is an organized routine of a group of performers working together on a large scale to surprise and amuse the public for a temporary period of time with a spontaneous performance. Flash mob performances can include dances, songs or even record-breaking attempts. While doing something with a lot of people on a large scale can be difficult, if you manage to pull off a flash mob, it can be very rewarding for both those participating and observing it.

Why Tango Flash Mob Dance?

Tango Flash Mob Dance is one of the most usual activities in Europe, especially Germany to promote Tango for the local community

Saigon Tango Club will gather in front of the information desk area around 5:15 p.m. and move to the 2nd Floor, link-bridge area where we are going to dance tango.

For those who may arrive late, please go to the 2nd Floor, link-bridge area or you can just follow the music and you will find the group.