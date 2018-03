Special concert features talented young musicians

May 10, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7

Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi

Conductor: Honna Tetsuji

Tuba: Truong Tan Sang

Violin Soloist: Tran Le Quang Tien

Piano Soloists: Nguyen Dang Quang, Nguyen The Vinh, Nguyen Ba Tan

Clarinet Soloist: Nguyen Manh Linh

and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Program:

V. William

Concerto F minor for Tuba and Orchestra (Part II: Romance)

Tuba: Truong Tan Sang

M. Bruch

Concerto No.1 G minor op.26 for Violin and Orchestra (Part III)

Violin: Tran Le Quang Tien

W. Mozart

Concerto No.20 D minor K466 for Piano and Orchestra (Part I)

Piano: Nguyen Ba Tan

F. Krommer

Concerto in E flat major, op.36 for Clarinet and Orchestra (Part III)

Clarinet: Nguyen Manh Linh

S. Rachmaninov

Concerto No.2 C minor, op.18 for Piano and Orchestra (Part I)

Piano: Nguyen Dang Quang

S. Rachmaninov Rhapsody in theme Papanini

Piano: Nguyen The Vinh

The event will be happening at 8p.m., June 25, 2016.

Grand Concert Hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi.

Ticket prices: VND200,000 350,000 500,000

Tickets are available here.

Free delivery: 0983067996, 0913489858