southside-thang-with-suboi-and-smo

Saigon’s underground performers and artists are getting together for a monthly session to represent The Southside.

On Saturday, Octorber 8 at the super fresh venue Piu Piu (97 Hai Ba Trung, D1) will present the first session that brings Saigon together for one wild party.



Specials guests in this session:



SUBOI feat. ERIC SMACKDAB | Live Rap

SMO and FRIENDS | Live Rap

BINAURAL DROPOUT | DJ Set



DistrictX DJS

STARCHILD | DJ

IVY PHI | DJ

MARAPHORIA | DJ/HOST



This event is a monthly session that invites rappers, DJs, dancers, artists and much more from Saigon.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3) (after 10 p.m.)