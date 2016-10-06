VnExpress International
October 6, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Sat 08 Oct 2016
Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe, HCMC

This is your chance to witness the real stars of this city.

southside-thang-with-suboi-and-smo

Saigon’s underground performers and artists are getting together for a monthly session to represent The Southside.

On Saturday, Octorber 8 at the super fresh venue Piu Piu (97 Hai Ba Trung, D1) will present the first session that brings Saigon together for one wild party.

Specials guests in this session:


SUBOI feat. ERIC SMACKDAB | Live Rap
SMO and FRIENDS | Live Rap
BINAURAL DROPOUT | DJ Set

DistrictX DJS
STARCHILD | DJ
IVY PHI | DJ
MARAPHORIA | DJ/HOST

This event is a monthly session that invites rappers, DJs, dancers, artists and much more from Saigon. 
Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3) (after 10 p.m.)

