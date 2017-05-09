Solo exhibition: Echoing Scars

From organizers:

With Echoing Scars, Bernard-Gotteland, known for visceral, defiant works that use language and lore from both popular culture and sub-cultures (most notably cinema and extreme metal) to deliberate on the metaphysical, takes as a starting point the examination of the dichotomy between the universal and the individual; between rules of nature and man’s free will. At first glance, the site-specific exhibition seems to be pervaded by an absolution.

The gallery space is divided into two symmetrical halves bathed in light and darkness; artwork arrangements are governed by rigorous geometrical rules. The liminal center of the exhibition, a suspended drawing depicting an image from a Nike TV ad – that of an athlete successfully executing one of the most difficult gymnastic moves, the phrase "I Can Master Pain" proudly running across the screen – is deliberately left unfinished, its skeletal sketches harkening back to humble origins, rather than glorious, technicolour-broadcast realisations, seemingly speaking of the futility of such ideological dreams.

Opening reception: Friday, May 12 | From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open from May 13 to June 2 | From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Tue – Sat)

For more info, click here.