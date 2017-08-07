VnExpress International
Showing: Month of Music Documentaries at CA

August 7, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Thu 10 Aug 2017
Exhibition: 10 Aug 2017 to 24 Aug 2017, 02:00 pm - 02:00 pm
The Creative Artillery, 27/53 To Ngoc Van

The Creative Artillery presents The Month of Music Documentaries for music lovers. 

showing-month-of-music-documentaries-at-ca


PROGRAMME:

10.08 Searching For Sugar Man (2012)

17.08 Let's Get Lost (1988)

24.08 What Happened, Miss Simone? ( 2015)

31.08 Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Suggested entrance fee: 20k/ 50k (includes 1 drink) 

Tags: film showing
 
