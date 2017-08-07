Showing: Month of Music Documentaries at CA
August 7, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Thu 10 Aug 2017
Exhibition:
10 Aug 2017 to
24 Aug 2017, 02:00 pm -
02:00 pm
The Creative Artillery, 27/53 To Ngoc Van
The Creative Artillery presents The Month of Music Documentaries for music lovers.
PROGRAMME:
10.08 Searching For Sugar Man (2012)
17.08 Let's Get Lost (1988)
24.08 What Happened, Miss Simone? ( 2015)
31.08 Buena Vista Social Club (1999)
Suggested entrance fee: 20k/ 50k (includes 1 drink)
See event page here.